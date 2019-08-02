A Christchurch man chanced upon a bat at an auction "somewhere in the South Island". The interesting aspect to the bat that attracted him was that it was signed by the legendary Australian cricketer Sir Donald Bradman. But it appears that the willow may have been used by the Aussie during the Bodyline series.

James Sanders, the lucky man in question, refused to reveal how much he paid for the bat at an auction. But as per New Zealand media outlet The Herald, it could fetch him $40,000 at an Australian sport memorabilia auction this month.

The bat has Bradman's signature in the ownership position - near the top at the back - and is signed by 16 English players including captain Douglas Jardine, the architect of the controversial bodyline bowling tactic.

Sanders told The Herald: "Before the auction I was excited – all I knew is that it was a Bradman signed bat and I thought I'll go and have a crack at it. It was a William Sykes (brand) bat, his bat of choice."

"I knew it was something special but I got really excited when I got it home and realised he had owned it."

"That elevated it from being pretty cool. The greatest cricketer of the 20th century, the biggest event in the history of cricket, that's the Holy Grail right there."

"I certainly didn't have a hit with it. I just put it in the corner of my bedroom for safekeeping."

Against his usual behaviour, Bradman has not collected scoring highlights on the bat. But there are signs of wear before signatures were collected. It is presumed that Bradman gave the bat to the English side at the end of the infamous 1932-33 series. Thereafter, England travelled to New Zealand for two matches.

How the bat came up for auction and found a new home remains unknown with Sanders staying mum on the location details.

Melbourne auctioneer Charles Leski - a Bradman specialist – auctioned the Australian legend's first Test bat for $145,000. He said the latest bat was a stunning find, because of the surprise factor.

The bat will go under the hammer on 11 August along with many other sports items including one of Sir Richard Hadlee's caps and gloves used by former Kiwi captain Geoff Howarth. Leski estimates the bat will fetch between $26,000 and $36,000. The reserve price stands at is $21,000.