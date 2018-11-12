First Cricket
New Zealand Cricket to allow players for entire duration of Indian Premier League in 2019

New Zealand Cricket's announcement comes in the wake of reports that the cricket boards of Australia and England are not planning to allow their players for IPL 12 because of its culmination close to 2019 ICC World Cup.

Press Trust of India, November 12, 2018

Mumbai: In a significant development, New Zealand Cricket has allowed their players to take part in the entire duration of the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

An announcement to this effect was made on Monday by James Wear, GM Commercial, New Zealand Cricket, at a special interaction arranged by official broadcasters of IPL, Star Sports.

File image of Kane Williamson. AP

"One of the things New Zealand Cricket has decided is to allow its players to play in the Indian Premier League right till the end of the IPL," Wear told a select group of reporters.

"So we are keen to give our guys as much experience playing all around the world as possible so that they get a great experience by playing in the IPL," explained Wear on the reason behind the Kiwi cricket board's decision even with the ICC World Cup following shortly after the conclusion of the T20 league.

His announcement comes in the wake of reports that the cricket boards of Australia and England are not to allow their players to figure in IPL 12 till its conclusion because of the 2019 ICC World Cup, which is beginning in May-end in England.

"Last season we had 11 players playing in there (IPL), which was great for us and we are keen to continue that," added Wear.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, pacers Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult and Mitchell Mclenaghan regularly feature in the cash-rich T20 league.

Meanwhile, New Zealand Cricket is preparing to host the Indian team in the upcoming five-match ODI and best-of- three Twenty 20 International series.

The first ODI is to be held at Napier on 23 January.

"We are working with Star (Sports) to make sure that the timings work as well as possible for the Indian audience," informed Wear, adding the men's T20 matches are scheduled to begin at 12:30 pm IST.

Updated Date: Nov 12, 2018

