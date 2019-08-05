First Cricket
New Zealand Cricket retires Daniel Vettori's jersey No 11 in mark of respect for former captain

In fact, it's not just Vettori, NZC will retire the jerseys of all those cricketers who have represented the Black Caps in more than 200 ODIs.

FirstCricket Staff, Aug 05, 2019 16:30:15 IST

Wellington: New Zealand Cricket on Monday retired spin legend Daniel Vettori's jersey No 11 as a mark of respect to the much-admired former captain's achievements.

In fact, it's not just Vettori, NZC will retire the jerseys of all those cricketers who have represented the Black Caps in more than 200 ODIs.

"Players that represent New Zealand in 200 ODIs have their shirt number retired. Daniel Vettori who wore number 11 has played the most ODIs for the Blackcaps with 291," NZC tweeted on Monday.

Vettori has scalped 305 wickets while representing New Zealand in 291 ODIs. Wih the bat, he scored 2253 runs, including four fifties.

The 40-year-old former left-arm spinner has played 113 Tests for New Zealand, in which he picked up 362 wickets and amassed 4,531 runs with the bat, including six centuries and 23 half-centuries.

Vettori was the captain of New Zealand from 2007 to 2011.

Meanwhile, New Zealand on Monday also revealed the Test jersey numbers of their players ahead of the two-match series against Sri Lanka, starting 14 August at Galle.

New Zealand will begin their campaign in the ICC World Test Championship with the two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

