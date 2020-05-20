First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

New Zealand Cricket needs to reshuffle domestic season if IPL 2020 is rescheduled, says leg-spinner Ish Sodhi

Sodhi, a current international, himself will be the spin bowling consultant with the Rajasthan Royals while Mike Hesson, Stephen Fleming, Shane Bond and Brendon McCullum are some of the other former stars who are involved in the IPL

Press Trust of India, May 20, 2020 20:14:33 IST

New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi feels that if the IPL is rescheduled to a possible October-November window, his country's cricket board will need to balance it out as the cash-rich T20 event would be overlapping with the first part of their domestic season.

New Zealand Cricket needs to reshuffle domestic season if IPL 2020 is rescheduled, says leg-spinner Ish Sodhi

File image of Ish Sodhi. Image credit: Twitter/@ICC

The six New Zealand players who are set to play in the IPL are Jimmy Neesham (Kings XI Punjab), Lockie Ferguson (Kolkata Knight Riders), Mitchell McClenaghan and Trent Boult (Mumbai Indians), Kane Williamson (Sunrisers Hyderabad) and Mitchell Santner (Chennai Super Kings).

Sodhi, a current international, himself will be the spin bowling consultant with the Rajasthan Royals while Mike Hesson, Stephen Fleming, Shane Bond and Brendon McCullum are some of the other former stars who are involved with RCB (chief coach), CSK (as chief coach), Mumbai Indians (fast bowling coach) and KKR (head coach) respectively.

"Cricket is New Zealand's summer game that starts in October and ends in April. I don't know but if IPL is held in October-November, then New Zealand Cricket (NZC) needs to find out a way to balance their domestic calendar also," Sodhi told PTI during an interaction.

So how does he see NZC managing it?

"Look, NZC over the past few years have kept a dedicated window for IPL.

"Again, you want your best players to play domestic cricket and at the same time you don't want them to lose out on an opportunity to play the Indian Premier League, which is easily the best T20 league in the world," said Sodhi, who has played 17 Tests, 33 ODIs and 45 T20s.

However, Sodhi believes that competitive cricket should only resume if there is a vaccine for coronavirus.

"There should be some sort of control on the spread of virus as you would want complete health and safety measures being taken care of. It is best if there is a vaccine available and we can start the sport in a COVID-free world," he added.

In New Zealand, life is slowly coming back to normal and Sodhi, an Aucklander, attributed it to the Jacinda Ardern government.

"Our government has done a great job and we are slowly trying to get back to normal life. The gymnasiums are open now for general public and you can do your physical training.

"Had it been a normal situation, I would have been in India with my Royals team," said Sodhi.

While he is only 27, Sodhi has already started planning on life beyond cricket with Royals sponsoring his degree course in finance and management from Deakin University in Victoria (Australia).

"I am interested in the operational part of cricket and in future I would like to manage the investment portfolios of players," he said.

Updated Date: May 20, 2020 20:14:33 IST

Tags : Cricket, CSK, IPL, IPL 2020, Ish Sodhi, Jacinda Ardern, Mike Hesson, Mumbai Indians, New Zealand Cricket, NZC, RCB, Shane Bond, Stephen Fleming


Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all