New Zealand Cricket defends coach Gary Stead's mid-series break, says 'his week off was planned six months ago'
Stead is under criticism for taking a holiday at a time when the Black Caps are enduring a form slump. Following a 0-3 Test series hiding in Australia, New Zealand were whitewashed 0-5 by India in the Twenty20 series on home soil.
- India in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND Live Now
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 NEP Vs OMA Live Now
- Germany Women in Oman, 4 T20I Series, 2020 OMAW Vs GERW Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs AFG Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs PAK India Under-19 beat Pakistan Under-19 by 10 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs ENG England Under-19 beat Sri Lanka Under-19 by 152 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs AFG Australia Under-19 beat Afghanistan Under-19 by 4 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SCO Vs ZIM Zimbabwe Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 172 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs SA West Indies Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 4 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NIG Vs JPN Nigeria Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 UAE Vs CAN Canada Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 4 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG Vs PAK Pakistan Under-19 beat Afghanistan Under-19 by 6 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs ZIM England Under-19 beat Zimbabwe Under-19 by 75 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 BAN Vs SA Bangladesh Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 104 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs SCO Sri Lanka Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 97 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 JPN Vs CAN Canada Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 182 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NIG Vs UAE United Arab Emirates Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs NZ New Zealand Under-19 beat West Indies Under-19 by 2 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs AUS India Under-19 beat Australia Under-19 by 74 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 UAE Vs SCO Scotland Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ZIM Vs CAN Zimbabwe Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 95 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs JPN England Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 9 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs NIG Sri Lanka Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 233 runs
- Germany Women in Oman, 4 T20I Series, 2020 OMAW Vs GERW Germany Women beat Oman Women by 115 runs
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW Vs INDW Australia Women beat India Women by 4 wickets
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW New Zealand Women beat South Africa Women by 9 wickets
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW Vs ENGW England Women tied with Australia Women (England Women win Super Over by 2 wickets)
- England in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG South Africa beat England by 7 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 7 runs
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND India tied with New Zealand (India win Super Over by 1 wicket)
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND India tied with New Zealand (India win Super Over by 2 wickets)
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA vs USA - Feb 6th, 2020, 09:15 AM IST
- Bangladesh in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2020 PAK vs BAN - Feb 7th, 2020, 10:30 AM IST
- England in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SA vs ENG - Feb 7th, 2020, 04:30 PM IST
- Germany Women in Oman, 4 T20I Series, 2020 OMAW vs GERW - Feb 5th, 2020, 03:00 PM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Feb 6th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 ENGW vs INDW - Feb 7th, 2020, 08:40 AM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NZ vs BAN - Feb 6th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI vs AUS - Feb 7th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK vs TBC - Feb 8th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND vs TBC - Feb 9th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
India vs New Zealand, LIVE Score, 1st ODI at Hamilton: Taylor, Latham put visitors under pressure with 100-run partnership
-
FA Cup: Liverpool youngsters beat Shrewsbury Town; Wayne Rooney set for Manchester United reunion
-
Assured of acquittal in impeachment trial, Donald Trump uses State of the Union address to make case for 2020 re-election
-
From Thelma & Louise to Once Upon A Time..., Brad Pitt as actor, star and supreme visual fetish
-
BJP's Delhi poll campaign song taps into anger against anti-CAA protests; those accusing it of spreading hate are being hypocritical
-
Service sector activity growth hits 7-year high in January; impact of rise in new business orders, favourable market conditions: PMI
-
Saif Ali Khan, the unsung warrior: The actor's most redeeming quality is that he refuses to play it safe
-
The night of the gun: A view of the Jamia shooting, from Shaheen Bagh sit-in
-
From involving whistleblowers to experts, brainstorming through Delhi Dialogue helped AAP employ citizen-centric approach encouraging self-governance
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3935
|92
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7748
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|India
|12436
|265
|5
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7328
|244
Hamilton: New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has defended the under-fire national team's head coach Gary Stead, who is drawing flak for taking a break in the middle of the ongoing home series against India, saying his "week off was planned six months ago".
Stead is under criticism for taking a holiday at a time when the Black Caps are enduring a form slump. Following a 0-3 Test series hiding in Australia, New Zealand were whitewashed 0-5 by India in the Twenty20 series on home soil.
File image of Black Caps head coach Gary Stead. AP
They are currently engaged in a three-match ODI series against the visitors.
But NZC chief executive David White has supported Stead, stating that the coach's mid-season break during the ongoing three-match ODI series was pre-planned.
"Of any sport in New Zealand, cricket has the most demands for time," White told reporters.
"These guys are away from home for a long time and we must manage their workload."
Critics have come hard on Stead for his break with cricket legend Jeremy Coney all but accusing him of deserting the team in its hour of need.
"This is probably the most important season we've had for 10 years, with no Zimbabwe, Bangladesh and West Indies to feast on," Coney told Radio Sport Breakfast.
"We're facing the three big boys (Australia, India, England) - they were marmalised in Australia and it's now five-zip at home. Wouldn't you think the main coach and selector would be there.
"Can you see Steve Hansen leaving the All Blacks after they are one-nil down against the Lions, and taking a week off before the second test? This is the job and this is the main part of the season. It's ridiculous this is happening at this crunch time," he added.
Cooney stopped short of suggesting that if Stead was missing his family, he should be replaced before the T20 World Cup later this year.
"You don't take your captain away from the helm when you are wanted most, when the ship is in deep shtook, amongst the rocks," he said.
"Would you call it desertion or would you just say it's really bad look fellas? If I was (chief executive) David White I would say to myself, no I'm sorry Gary, you can wait a week.
"If you are really finding it tough and have to be away from the family, let's have a chat and find another coach for the T20 format.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 05, 2020 14:55:35 IST
Also See
India vs New Zealand: Of serendipity, Murphy’s Law, a Rohit Sharma who can do no wrong, and the Kiwis who just can’t get it right
India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli says he thought at one stage Black Caps deserved to win third T20I in Hamilton
India vs New Zealand: 'Don't think leadership can always be determined by results', Virat Kohli defends under-fire captain Kane Williamson