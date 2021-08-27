Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

New Zealand call on Matt Henry as COVID-19 replacement in Bangladesh

  • Agence France-Presse
  • August 27th, 2021
  • 13:12:53 IST

New Zealand on Friday called up pace bowler Matt Henry to replace Covid-infected Finn Allen for their five Twenty20 internationals in Bangladesh.

Allen, who is in quarantine in Bangladesh, will remain with the team however, New Zealand Cricket said.

Henry was initially scheduled only to take part in later games in Pakistan but will now leave New Zealand on Monday for Bangladesh.

"Matt's clearly not a like-for-like replacement for Finn, but he expands our selection options and, in the current circumstances, is the best equipped to join the side at such short notice," said head coach Gary Stead.

Stead said he had not considered any New Zealand players competing in English tournaments, because of the seven-day isolation they would face on arrival in Dhaka.

Henry said the call-up was a "great opportunity".

"I have played against Bangladesh over the last few years. But those were in our conditions, which are very different than what we are about to experience," he said.

"Bangladesh has been very strong in their recent series."

New Zealand and Bangladesh will play their matches behind closed doors at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on September 1, 3, 5, 8 and 10.

