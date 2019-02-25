First Cricket
New Zealand batsman Henry Nicholls hails team effort after Black Caps move to No 2 in ICC Test rankings

New Zealand cricketer Henry Nicholls has hailed the team for attaining the number two position in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings.

Asian News International, Feb 25, 2019 20:16:23 IST

File image of New Zealand batsman Henry Nicholls. Image credit: Twitter/@ICC

The 27-year-old said that upgradation in the rankings is a result of the work the team has put in over the past few years.

“It is pretty cool, it is a testament to the cricket we have been playing for the last 12 months if not longer,” ICC quoted Nicholls as saying.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson's team has 107 points on the table behind India's 116 points while South Africa are ranked third on the Test rankings with 105 points.

The Kiwis have four batsmen featuring in the Top 20 with Williamson occupying the number two position, Nicholls at number five, Tom Latham and Ross Taylor at number 12 and number 19, respectively.

“It's not something that I go out and try to achieve or focus on, but to be around some really great batters in the world, it is pretty humbling. Like I say, it's a by-product of the cricket we've been playing as a team,” said Nicholls, playing down the achievement.

New Zealand are slated to take on Bangladesh in a three-match Test series, beginning 28 February.

Updated Date: Feb 25, 2019 20:16:23 IST

