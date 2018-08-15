New Zealand appoint former Test batsman Gary Stead as new Black Caps coach on two-year contract
New Zealand Cricket appointed former Test batsman Gary Stead as the new Black Caps coach on Wednesday, with pundits describing him as a steady pair of hands to replace predecessor Mike Hesson.
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2018 SL Vs SA Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 wickets
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs SA Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 178 runs
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG Vs IND England beat India by an innings and 159 runs
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs SA Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 runs (D/L method)
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Aug 18th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 20th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 22nd, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 24th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 27th, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 29th, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Aug 30th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 31st, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Sep 7th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN vs SL - Sep 15th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Independence Day 2018 Live Updates: Narendra Modi says he is impatient to take India to new heights, ensure quality life for all
-
Simultaneous elections has its advantages, but here's why one-nation-one-poll bothers Opposition
-
Independence Day speech 2018: While presenting his report card, Narendra Modi takes a dig at slow pace of UPA govt
-
Satyameva Jayate movie review: John Abraham's action thriller is fairly illogical but entertaining in parts
-
Italy motorway collapse: 30 dead in Genoa tragedy; rescuers scour through wreckage of bridge for survivors
-
आम आदमी पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता आशुतोष ने पार्टी छोड़ी, राजनीति से भी ले सकते हैं संन्यास
-
Independence Day 2018: लाल किले से प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के भाषण की 15 बड़ी बातें
-
आजादी के 71 साल बाद भी दोराहे पर मुस्लिम, मेनस्ट्रीम में आने की जद्दोजहद जारी
-
Independence Day 2018: 15 अगस्त को आजाद होने के बावजूद भारत के पास क्यों नहीं था राष्ट्रगान?
-
सूचना के संकट से जूझते नीतीश: खुफिया फेल हैं, 'तंत्र' उन्हें कुछ बताता नहीं, 'जन' से संवाद नहीं
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
Wellington: New Zealand Cricket appointed former Test batsman Gary Stead as the new Black Caps coach on Wednesday, with pundits describing him as a steady pair of hands to replace predecessor Mike Hesson.
New Zealand cricket team's new coach Gary Stead poses for pictures after a press conference in Auckland. AFP
Stead, 46, was a journeyman opening bat, playing just five Tests in 1999 before being dropped.
But he has excelled as a coach, guiding Canterbury to domestic titles in 2014, 2015 and 2017.
He also took the national women's team, the White Ferns, to the 209 World Cup final.
Stead was given a two-year contract and said he wanted to continue the improvement the Black Caps had shown under Hesson.
"This is a well-established and high-performing Black Caps side with an excellent captain in Kane Williamson and a real desire to win series and titles," he said.
"It's an honour and a privilege to be part of that. I can't wait to get started."
Former batsman Peter Fulton said Stead would build on Hesson's legacy.
"He'll be very well organised, a lot of detail and a really good thinker about the game," he told Radio Sport.
"New Zealand Cricket have made it pretty obvious they were keen for someone who's going to come in and not rock the boat too much."
NZC chief executive David White said he was "delighted" to appoint a coach who had proven high-performance experience.
"He has excellent qualifications, a solid temperament, vast experience, and is open to innovation," he said.
Hesson announced his departure in June, even though he had a year left on his contract, saying he had run out of steam and wanted to spend more time with his family.
He oversaw improvements in all formats of the game, but the highlight of his six-year tenure was New Zealand's appearance in the final of the 2015 World Cup.
Updated Date:
Aug 15, 2018
Also See
India to tour New Zealand early next year for five ODIs and three T20Is
New Zealand turn down offer to resume tours in Pakistan after 15 years due to security concerns
Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood to miss Australia's upcoming Test series against Pakistan in UAE