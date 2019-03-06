New ombudsman DK Jain to call on Hardik Pandya-KL Rahul case, ICC's snub of BCCI among other issues during meeting with CoA
The Committee of Administrators (COA) running Indian cricket will refer the investigation into Hardik Pandya and K L Rahul's loose talk on women to the BCCI's newly-appointed Ombudsman D K Jain during a meeting here on Thursday.
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL Live Now
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 41 runs
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 7 wickets
- England Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 2 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW Vs UAEW Thailand Women beat United Arab Emirates Women by 50 runs
- England in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG England beat West Indies by 4 wickets
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS India beat Australia by 8 runs
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Ireland beat Afghanistan by 4 wickets
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Mar 8th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Mar 8th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs AUS - Mar 8th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 7th, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 9th, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 16th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Withdrawing GSP status no big deal, but Donald Trump’s myopic act may affect pace of India-US strategic ties
-
Uncertainty in Jammu and Kashmir over simulaneous polls after DPN chief Ghulam Hassan Mir claims guv not in favour
-
Game of Thrones season 8 trailer reveals little of Tyrion Lannister; why that has us perplexed
-
Drying rivers of Madhya Pradesh: Awash in trash, Shipra may cease to exist when Ujjain holds Kumbh Mela in 2028
-
Iraqi children being tried for alleged ties to Islamic State, forced confessions obtained through torture: HRW report
-
Donald Trump withdraws GSP duty benefits for India: Seven charts decode India-US trade over a decade
-
In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming movement
-
Champions League: Youthful Ajax reinvent Total Football in Bernabeu to overwhelm featureless Real Madrid in last-16
-
Githa Hariharan on her latest novel I Have Become The Tide, Rohith Vemula, politics of her writing
-
इस हफ्ते हो सकता है लोकसभा चुनाव की तारीखों का ऐलान!
-
अयोध्या मामला: मध्यस्थता पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सुरक्षित रखा फैसला
-
मोदी सरकार का ढाई साल का रिकॉर्ड टूटा, दो सालों में सबसे ज्यादा बढ़ी बेरोजगारी
-
BJP हवाई हमले का राजनीतिकरण कर रही है: चिदंबरम
-
राम मंदिर मामला LIVE: मध्यस्थता पर SC ने सुरक्षित रखा फैसला
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7224
|125
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|5
|England
|2586
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
New Delhi: The Committee of Administrators (COA) running Indian cricket will refer the investigation into Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul's loose talk on women to the BCCI's newly-appointed ombudsman DK Jain during a meeting in New Delhi on Thursday.
Rahul and Pandya were provisionally suspended for their sexist remarks on a popular TV show but their suspension was eventually revoked pending an inquiry.
Representational image. Getty Images
Now that the ombudsman has been appointed by the Supreme Court to resolve disputes, he will take a call on the case involving Rahul and Pandya.
Jain, a former Supreme Court judge, on Tuesday told PTI that he was waiting for the CoA to refer him any matter, including Pandya and Rahul's case.
Both Pandya and Rahul were sent home from the tour of Australia following their controversial remarks which triggered a massive controversy.
Thursday will also be the first time that the latest member of the CoA, Lt General Ravi Thodge, will be attending a meeting in person.
Thodge, who was appointed last month, attended the previous meeting over phone. Chairman Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji are the other two COA members.
Another matter likely to be discussed at the meeting is the BCCI receiving a cold shoulder from the International Cricket Council (ICC) following its letter to the governing body that urged the ICC and its member nations to sever ties with countries which harbour terror.
The ICC turned down BCCI's request saying it has no role to play in matters like these.
Besides, matters relating to the IPL starting 23 March, will be discussed.
The BCCI, which has announced the schedule for the first two weeks of the IPL, is awaiting the dates of general elections to work out the complete schedule of the lucrative league.
"Financial and scheduling matters regarding the IPL will be discussed at the meeting," a BCCI source told PTI.
Updated Date:
Mar 06, 2019 18:02:41 IST
Also See
Supreme Court appoints retired Justice DK Jain as BCCI ombudsman; Lt. Gen. Ravi Thodge joins COA as third member
CoA has not yet referred Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul's case, says BCCI Ombudsman
ICC asks BCCI to bear tax liability close to Rs 150 crore for conducting global events like T20 and ODI World Cup