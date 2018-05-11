First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 42 May 10, 2018
DEL Vs HYD
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Daredevils by 9 wickets
IPL | Match 41 May 09, 2018
KOL Vs MUM
Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 102 runs
BANW in SA May 11, 2018
SAW vs BANW
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley
BANW in SA May 14, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

New Australia coach Justin Langer says he would have tampered ball if told to by senior players during his playing days

New Australia coach Justin Langer understands how Cameron Bancroft became embroiled in the ball-tampering scandal and said he would have cheated too if instructed to by senior players when he first played Test cricket.

Reuters, May 11, 2018

Sydney: New Australia coach Justin Langer understands how Cameron Bancroft became embroiled in the ball-tampering scandal and said he would have cheated too if instructed to by senior players when he first played Test cricket.

File image of Justin Langer. Reuters

File image of Justin Langer. Reuters

The 47-year-old former top order batsman, who made his Test debut against West Indies in Adelaide in 1993, said the difference was that in his era the idea would never have been countenanced by captain Allan Border or coach Bob Simpson.

“If Allan Border had asked me to tamper with the ball I would’ve,” Langer told Australia’s Channel Nine.

“I would’ve because I would be too scared not to. The difference is Allan Border would never have asked me and Bobby Simpson would’ve killed me.

“He would’ve killed anyone who brought the game into disrepute. What I can’t believe is that Cameron Bancroft walked into the Australian cricket team and he was in a position where he made that decision.”

Bancroft was handed a nine-month ban from international and state cricket for his part in the scandal which erupted in the third test in South Africa in March and quickly engulfed Australian cricket.

The 25-year-old, who was playing in his eighth Test, was cast as the misled junior in the Cricket Australia report which followed and got off lightly compared to captain Steve Smith and vice captain David Warner, who were both banned for a year.

Langer said his own experience had taught him that it was up to everybody in the team set-up to ensure the standards of behaviour expected of Test cricketers.

“I walked into this Australian cricket changeroom with Allan Border, Steve Waugh, David Boon and Ian Healy and Bobby Simpson leading it,” he recalled.

“You couldn’t help but become a better person and a better cricketer – because mate, that was a serious changeroom.”

Langer, Bancroft’s former coach at Western Australia, reiterated his opinion that all three players caught up in the scandal deserved a chance to work their way back into the team after having served their bans.

“If we can keep mentoring them and helping them, and they want to keep getting better and meet the standards of the Australian cricket team, then, of course, they’ll be welcome back,” he said.

Updated Date: May 11, 2018

Tags : #Allan Border #Australia #Australia Cricket Team #Bobby Simpson #Cameron Bancroft #Cricket #David Boon #Ian Healy #Justin Langer #Steve Waugh

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 11 9 2 0 18
2
Chennai
 10 7 3 0 14
3
Punjab
 10 6 4 0 12
4
Mumbai
 11 5 6 0 10
5
Kolkata
 11 5 6 0 10
6
Rajasthan
 10 4 6 0 8
7
Bangalore
 10 3 7 0 6
8
Delhi
 11 3 8 0 6
DEPENDABLE PLAYER

for today’s match

voting results

Sunil Narine
25%
Dinesh Karthik
26%
Hardik Pandya
28%
Krunal Pandya
22%

IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders look to break losing streak against resurgent Mumbai Indians




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all