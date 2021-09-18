India men's cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri has hinted he will step down from his role after the ICC T20 World Cup which will be held in UAE and Oman in October-November. This follows Virat Kohli's recent announcement that he will also give up the T20I captaincy after the ICC event.

“I believe so because I’ve achieved all I wanted," said Shastri talking about his tenure to The Guardian. "Five years as No 1 [in Test cricket], to win in Australia twice, to win in England. I spoke to Michael Atherton earlier this summer and said: ‘For me, this is the ultimate – to beat Australia in Australia and win in England in COVID times.’ We lead England 2-1 and the way we played at Lord’s and the Oval was special."

“We’ve also beaten every country in the world in their own backyard in white-ball cricket. If we win the [T20] World Cup that will be the icing on the cake. There is nothing more. I believe one thing – never overstay your welcome. And I would say that, in terms of what I wanted to get out of the side, I’ve over-achieved. To beat Australia away and to lead the series in England in a COVID year? It is the most satisfying moment of my four decades in cricket.”

Shastri also said that he has "no regrets" over attending the launch of his book in London that is held responsible for the COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp.

Shastri tested positive during The Oval Test match four days after attending the book event after which bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar also contracted the virus. Team India's junior physio Yogesh Parmar tested positive a day before the Manchester Test which eventually led to the cancellation of the fifth and final match with some players refusing to take the field.

Shastri was India's team director from 2014 to 2016 after which Anil Kumble was appointed head coach. In 2017, Shastri was made the coach after Kumble made an unceremonious exit.