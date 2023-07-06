Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  Netherlands vs Scotland LIVE Cricket Score, ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Match at Bulawayo

Netherlands vs Scotland LIVE Cricket Score, ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Match at Bulawayo

NED vs SCO LIVE Score: Follow live scorecard, match commentary and updates from Netherlands vs Scotland World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Sixes match.

NED vs SCO LIVE Cricket Score, Commentary, Updates. ICC Image

Scotland Vs Netherlands At Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, 06 July, 2023

06 July, 2023
Starts 12:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Scotland

Scotland

228/5 (43.0 ov)

Super Sixes - Match 8
Netherlands

Netherlands

Yet To Bat

In a virtual knockout match, the Netherlands won the toss and opted to field against Scotland. The Super Sixes game of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 is being played at Bulawayo.

Two teams from the Qualifiers would qualify for the World Cup 2023. To be precise, two top teams from the Super Sixes stage. Sri Lanka have already qualified for the World Cup and one from Scotland or Netherlands would be the second team.

Scotland have a healthier NRR and only need a win, while the Netherlands need a big-margin victory.

“We feel there might be a bit in the first hour, net run-rate is a factor as well. The boys are ready to go. It’s just about playing good cricket,” Netherlands captain Scott Edwards said at the toss.

“We would have bowled first as well, but we need to play well in the first hour and post a good total. We’re excited, quite a few guys have been in this situation before, looking forward to a good game,” Scotland captain Richie Berrington said.

Scotland playing XI: Christopher McBride, Matthew Cross, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Richie Berrington(c), Tomas Mackintosh, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole

Netherlands playing XI: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Scott Edwards (c), Bas de Leede, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Teja Nidamanuru, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Clayton

Published on: July 06, 2023 13:00:24 IST

