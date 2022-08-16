Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Netherlands Vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Netherlands Vs Pakistan At Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam, 16 August, 2022

16 August, 2022
Starts 14:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Pakistan

Pakistan

63/1 (17.0 ov)

1st ODI
Netherlands

Netherlands

Yet To Bat

Pakistan Netherlands
63/1 (17.0 ov) - R/R 3.71

Play In Progress

Fakhar Zaman - 34

Babar Azam (C) - 16

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Fakhar Zaman Batting 42 50 5 0
Babar Azam (C) Batting 16 33 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Tim Pringle 3 0 14 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 10/1 (6)

53 (53) R/R: 4.81

Fakhar Zaman 34(33)

Imam-ul-Haq 2(19) S.R (10.52)

lbw b Vivian Kingma

Netherlands vs Pakistan 1st ODI Live Cricket Score, PAK vs NED in Rotterdam

Netherlands vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Follow for live score and updates from the first ODI in Rotterdam.

Netherlands vs Pakistan 1st ODI Live Cricket Score, PAK vs NED in Rotterdam

File image of members of Pakistan team. AP

Preview: Pakistan are overwhelming favourites to down Netherlands in the three match ODI series that gets underway on 16 August (Tuesday). It works as a precursor for Pakistan before the Asia Cup - albeit the two are being played in different formats. The Asia Cup, scheduled for 28 August, is a T20I event.

For Netherlands, it is an opportunity to present a better picture of themselves and their growth since losing to England in June.

Pakistan have been growing in white ball cricket for quite a few years and the results have shown. At the T20I World Cup, they looked to be going all the way before losing to Australia.

The ODIs aren't as formidable, though. Not like the 1990s or 2000s for sure. For Netherlands, this is a glorious chance to get some playing time against one of the best teams in the world.

Squads:

Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Khushdil Shah, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zahid Mahmood, Shahnawaz Dahani, Abdullah Shafique

Netherlands Squad: Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Tom Cooper, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards(w/c), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Wesley Barresi, Vivian Kingma, Musa Ahmed, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Arnav Jain

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: August 16, 2022 14:32:44 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Australia cricketers donate prize money to Sri Lanka kids
First Cricket News

Australia cricketers donate prize money to Sri Lanka kids

Cricket Australia said US$30,000 would be donated as a gesture of support, after the men's squad witnessed long fuel queues and political demonstrations during the mid-year tour

Australian cricket fears 'missing generation' after COVID-19
First Cricket News

Australian cricket fears 'missing generation' after COVID-19

While club players have returned in strong numbers after Covid lockdowns, Cricket Australia's annual survey revealed a worrying decline in children aged 12 and under trying out cricket during the 2021-22 Australian summer

Australian cricket fears 'missing generation' after Covid-19 as participation in junior programs declines
First Cricket News

Australian cricket fears 'missing generation' after Covid-19 as participation in junior programs declines

Cricket Australia's annual survey revealed a worrying decline in children aged 12 and under trying out cricket during the 2021-22 Australian summer. The numbers are increasing again, but are still 16 percent lower than pre-covid numbers.