Netherlands vs Nepal: Visitors defeat Dutch in dramatic last-ball finish to register maiden ODI victory
Nepal defeated the Netherlands by one run off the last ball in the second ODI on Friday to record their first ever one-day international victory.
Amstelveen: Nepal defeated the Netherlands by one run off the last ball on Friday to record their first ever one-day international victory.
Chasing 217 to win, the Dutch were comfortably placed at 114-2 at one stage, before losing their next seven wickets for 71.
Final pair Paul van Meekeren (12) and Fred Klaassen (13) steadied the ship to leave the home side needing six off the last over.
FIle image of Nepal cricket team. Image courtesy: Twitter ICC
However, needing one run to tie and two to win off the last ball, Klaassen was run out by Nepal skipper Paras Khadka off his own bowling to give the sport's newest one-day international side a thrilling win.
The series finished 1-1 after the Netherlands won the first match at the same venue by 55 runs on Wednesday.
Earlier, Sompal Kami, batting at eight, top-scored for Nepal with 61 off 46 balls with five boundaries and three sixes.
Khadka added 51 with six fours and two sixes as Nepal recovered from 88-5 to reach 216 all out in the 49th over.
For the Dutch, Wesley Barresi top-scored with 71, an innings which featured eight boundaries.
Teenage leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichanne was the pick of the Nepal bowlers with 3-41.
Aug 04, 2018
Aug 04, 2018
