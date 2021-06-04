Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Netherlands vs Ireland: Visitors level three-match series with comfortable eight-wicket win in 2nd ODI

  • Agence France-Presse
  • June 4th, 2021
  • 23:47:29 IST

Utrecht, Netherlands: Ireland overpowered the Netherlands by eight wickets in Utrecht on Friday to level a three-match one-day international series at 1-1.

It was afar cry from Wednesday's opener at the same ground, when the hosts won by just one run to take the lead in a set of matches that are part of the World Cup Super League qualifying process for the 2023 50-over showpiece in India.

After Ireland lost the toss, Craig Young took 4-18 and left-arm paceman Josh Little a career-best 4-39 to dismiss the Dutch for 157 inside 50 overs.

Ireland, a Test nation, suffered an early setback in their chase when opener William Porterfield, a former Ireland captain, was out for a duck.

Skipper Andy Balbirnie remained unbeaten on 63 to guide Ireland home to an eight-wicket win over Netherlands. Image credit: Twitter/@ICC

Skipper Andy Balbirnie remained unbeaten on 63 to guide Ireland home to an eight-wicket win over Netherlands. Image credit: Twitter/@ICC

Current skipper Andrew Balbirnie made an unbeaten 63 as Ireland won with seven overs to spare, with experienced batsman Paul Stirling contributing 52.

Little, a 21-year-old Dubliner, attributed his success on Friday to an improved fitness regime that allowed him to increase his pace.

"Since January, I've lost a bit of weight, and got a bit fitter and stronger — the ball also seems to be coming out a bit quicker which has meant my role has changed to a more aggressive, 'hit the pitch' bowler, rather than looking at cutters and tying batters up," Little said after stumps.

The series concludes on 7 June.

For the World Cup, hosts India and the other seven top-placed sides in the 13-team Super League will qualify automatically.

The remaining five teams will play in a 2022 qualifying event to decide the final two participants in a 10-nation World Cup.

Updated Date: June 04, 2021 23:47:29 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Afghanistan Cricket Board keen on hosting Pakistan for limited-overs series in UAE, says PCB source
First Cricket News

Afghanistan Cricket Board keen on hosting Pakistan for limited-overs series in UAE, says PCB source

Pakistan and Afghanistan have met frequently in ICC and Asian Cricket Council events but have never played a bilateral series at the senior level although Afghanistan have sent their team to Pakistan several times to play against the A sides.

'I never claimed to be vegan': India skipper Virat Kohli clarifies he's vegetarian when quizzed about diet
First Cricket News

'I never claimed to be vegan': India skipper Virat Kohli clarifies he's vegetarian when quizzed about diet

Kohli, who is currently quarantining in Mumbai ahead of the ICC World Test Championship, recently conducted an 'Ask me Anything' question-and-answer session for fans on his Instagram handle.

West Indies forced to halt red-ball training camp after Jamaican pacer Marquino Mindley returns positive COVID-19 test
First Cricket News

West Indies forced to halt red-ball training camp after Jamaican pacer Marquino Mindley returns positive COVID-19 test

Mindley is asymptomatic and will self-isolate until he returns two negative test results.