Netherlands qualified for the 2023 ODI World Cup on Thursday, with a four-wicket win over Scotland in their World Cup Qualifier Super Sixes match in Bulawayo. The Dutch thereby became the tenth and final team to seal their spot in the quadrennial event in India.

From the 2023 World Cup qualifiers, Sri Lanka had already qualified after they remained unbeaten in the Super Six stage with eight points.

Netherlands had earlier won the toss and opted to field. Logan van Beek got the Dutch off to a dream start, removing Matthew Cross in the very first over, cleaning up the opener.

However, Scotland made a recovery from being 64/3 at one stage to 201/4, with Richie Berrington (64) and Brandon McMullen (106) forging a 137-run stand.

Their recovery did not end there. Tomas Mackintosh stood his guard with an unbeaten 38 to take the Scots to 277/9 from 50 overs.

In Netherlands’ reply, the Dutch were off to a strong start, with Max O’ Dowd and Vikramjit Singh forging 65 runs for the first wicket. Bas de Leede, however, did the star turn with a knock of 123, that included a century-plus stand with Saqib Zulfiqar for the seventh wicket.

The Dutch eventually completed the chase in the 43rd over, with four wickets to spare. Zulfiqar (33*) was unbeaten with Logan van Been (1*) at the other end. Bas de Leede was adjudged Player of the Match.

Brief scores: Scotland 277/9 after 50 overs (Richie Berrington 64, Brandon McMullen 106; Bas de Leede 5/52)

Netherlands 278/6 in 42.5 overs (Vikramjit Singh 40, Bas de Leede 123; Michael Leask 2/42)