Nepal legspinner Sandeep Lamichhane signed up by Melbourne Stars for season 8 of Big Bash League
Lamichhane was part of IPL 2018 as well where he took 5 wickets in three games he played for Delhi Daredevils. He is also the first Nepali cricketer to feature in Big Bash League.
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 89 runs
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 150 runs
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 5 wickets
- Australia in UAE, Only T20 International, 2018 UAE Vs AUS Australia beat United Arab Emirates by 7 wickets
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 28 runs
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 8 wickets
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG England beat Sri Lanka by 18 runs (D/L method)
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 23rd, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 24th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 24th, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 24th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 26th, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 26th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 27th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 27th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 28th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 29th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Supreme Court allows firecrackers from 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali, for an hour on Christmas and New Year
-
Rafale fighter jets row shouldn't be allowed to shake deep India-France strategic ties, geopolitical convergence
-
French Open 2018: Kidambi Srikanth faces Kento Momota test for title defence, PV Sindhu squares up against Beiwen Zhang
-
Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: Congress fields Atal Bihari Vajpayee's niece Karuna Shukla against CM Raman Singh
-
Parul Yadav on producing four remakes of Kangana Ranaut's Queen: 'What we've done is historic'
-
If diesel prices are reined in to protect farmers, the best way forward is to do direct benefit transfer
-
#MeToo in Chennai: Campaigners come together in effort to take movement 'from internet to streets'
-
Dalit shahirs of Maharashtra: Vilas Ghogare sang of Ambedkar with his iktara
-
पटाखा बैन पर SC का फैसला LIVE: दिवाली पर सिर्फ रात 8 से 10 बजे तक ही जला सकेंगे पटाखे
-
छत्तीसगढ़ चुनाव 2018: रमन सिंह को घेर पाएंगी अटलजी की भतीजी करुणा शुक्ला?
-
पुलिस मेमोरियल- CBI में रार और वर्दी से तकरार
-
गुरुग्रामः शूटआउट में जज की पत्नी के बाद अब हुई बेटे की भी मौत, 10 दिनों से चल रहा था इलाज
-
सऊदी अरब झूठ बोल रहा है, लेकिन फिर भी ट्रंप मेहरबान क्यों हैं?
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6881
|127
|2
|India
|6624
|123
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2213
|111
It was a big day for Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane on Tuesday as the legspinner was signed up by Melbourne Stars and will feature in the season 8 of the Big Bash League. Melbourne Stars made two signing announcements on Tuesday, the other being Matt Parkinson, another legspinner, from England.
Lamichhane was part of IPL 2018 as well where he took 5 wickets in three games he played for Delhi Daredevils. He is also the first Nepali cricketer to feature in Big Bash League.
Michael Clarke, who Lamichhane hails as a mentor, was elated with the news of the Nepal cricketer joining the BBL team. He wrote on his Twitter, "Very proud of this little champion. Dreams do come true when you work your backside off."
Lamichhane, who has featured in Caribbean Premier League, Global T20 Canada, and the Bangladesh Premier League, said his dream has come true. He was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au, "I am delighted to be joining the Stars, it has always been a dream to play on the MCG. I am very excited to join the team."
The 18-year-old cricketer will join the team at the start of the season. However, he will be flying to Bangladesh to play for Sylhet Sixers in BPL and will not be with Stars for a large part of January.
Current Melbourne Stars squad: Michael Beer, Scott Boland, Jackson Coleman, Travis Dean, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Sandeep Lamichhane (NEP), Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Worrall, Adam Zampa, Matt Parkinson (ENG, international replacement)
Updated Date:
Oct 23, 2018
Also See
China cricket team bowled out for 26 against Nepal, lose World T20 qualifier by 10 wickets
Australia to play against United Arab Emirates in T20I for first time ahead of Pakistan series
Pakistan vs Australia: Mohammad Abbas glows in Dubai heat, thanks to disciplined approach and county stint