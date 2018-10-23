It was a big day for Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane on Tuesday as the legspinner was signed up by Melbourne Stars and will feature in the season 8 of the Big Bash League. Melbourne Stars made two signing announcements on Tuesday, the other being Matt Parkinson, another legspinner, from England.

Lamichhane was part of IPL 2018 as well where he took 5 wickets in three games he played for Delhi Daredevils. He is also the first Nepali cricketer to feature in Big Bash League.

Michael Clarke, who Lamichhane hails as a mentor, was elated with the news of the Nepal cricketer joining the BBL team. He wrote on his Twitter, "Very proud of this little champion. Dreams do come true when you work your backside off."

Very proud of this little champion. Dreams do come true when you work your backside off! 👏🏻👍🏻🏏 pic.twitter.com/9F4jZL3Gy2 — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) October 23, 2018

Lamichhane, who has featured in Caribbean Premier League, Global T20 Canada, and the Bangladesh Premier League, said his dream has come true. He was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au, "I am delighted to be joining the Stars, it has always been a dream to play on the MCG. I am very excited to join the team."

The 18-year-old cricketer will join the team at the start of the season. However, he will be flying to Bangladesh to play for Sylhet Sixers in BPL and will not be with Stars for a large part of January.

Current Melbourne Stars squad: Michael Beer, Scott Boland, Jackson Coleman, Travis Dean, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Sandeep Lamichhane (NEP), Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Worrall, Adam Zampa, Matt Parkinson (ENG, international replacement)