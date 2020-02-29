First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ACC ER T20 | Match 2 Feb 29, 2020
MAL vs NEP
Malaysia beat Nepal by 22 runs
ACC ER T20 | Match 1 Feb 29, 2020
THA vs SIN
Singapore beat Thailand by 43 runs
ZIM in BAN Mar 01, 2020
BAN vs ZIM
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet
WI in SL Mar 01, 2020
SL vs WI
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

NCA physio under scanner after Ishant Sharma's latest injury setback; pacer could miss first part of IPL 2020

The resurfacing of Ishant Sharma's ankle injury has left the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) red-faced and National Cricket Academy (NCA) head physio Ashish Kaushik under the scanner.

Press Trust of India, Feb 29, 2020 21:40:58 IST

Christchurch: The resurfacing of Ishant Sharma's ankle injury has left the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) red-faced and National Cricket Academy (NCA) head physio Ashish Kaushik under the scanner.

NCA physio under scanner after Ishant Sharmas latest injury setback; pacer could miss first part of IPL 2020

Ishant Sharma in action against New Zealand. AP

The 31-year-old speedster could miss the first part of the IPL in case he is required to undergo rehabilitation at the much-maligned NCA.

Ishant joined the Indian team in New Zealand 72 hours before the first Test and bowled nearly 23 overs for a five-wicket haul.

The Indian team management has remained tight-lipped about the outcome of his scan results but according to sources in the BCCI, the same ligament injury on his right ankle has flared up once again.

The BCCI media team issued a release after 24 hours which didn't state anything other than what the covering media already knew.

A few questions have popped up in the BCCI circle with this latest injury fiasco.

"Once Ishant was ruled out for six weeks by the Delhi team physio after his scan reports revealed Grade 3, how did Kaushik and the NCA team come to conclusion that three weeks is good enough for return to competitive cricket?," a BCCI insider questioned.

The second question is: was there a greater push from the player himself to get fit in time for the Test series?

The third and the most important point is: how thorough was the rehabilitation given that the team's most senior pacer didn't play a single competitive match, which is the norm for any player coming back into the national fold from an injury.

Ishant had informed the media in Christchurch that he bowled 21 overs at the NCA in two days, after which he was given the clearance.

He, in fact, tweeted a picture of himself with Kaushik, praising the NCA's role in his rehabilitation.

Many in the BCCI took this as a positive publicity after some prominent India players, coming back from injury-induced breaks, opted for personal rehabilitation programme with their IPL franchises over the NCA.

Recently, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had said that the NCA will be a one-point centre for all contracted players.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 29, 2020 21:40:58 IST

Tags : Cricket, India, Indian Cricket Team, Indian Premier League, Indian Premier League 2020, IPL, IPL 2020, Ishant Sharma, Sports, Team India

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all