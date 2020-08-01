Navdeep Saini reveals how India skipper Virat Kohli always listens to his bowlers

Promising young pacer Navdeep Saini has revealed how Indian captain Virat Kohli deals with his bowlers.

In an interaction with Times Now, Saini has also talked about the role of fitness in the game.

Speaking about Kohli, the pacer said, “Virat Kohli always listens. First, he expects the bowler to bowl according to the team plan. But if it doesn’t work, he comes to his rescue and asks for the bowler’s opinion.”

According to Saini, Kohli always appreciates opinionated-bowlers and feels that that quality shows that Kohli is a “thinking cricketer” who knows what he is doing or wants to do next.

Saini went on to add that Kohli will first hear the bowlers’ plan and then advice only if it needs a bit of tweaking. Kohli always wants a good response from his bowler and does not just nod to everything, he added.

The fast bowler also said that fitness is essential in every format of the game. He feels even if a bowler is bowling for four overs in a T20I or fielding for days and bowling for extended periods of time in Tests, fitness is what separates them from the rest.

Saini will play under Kohli for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the upcoming 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which is scheduled to be held in UAE. The IPL will start on 19 September.