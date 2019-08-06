Navdeep Saini a bright prospect for India, needs to be groomed well, says Amit Mishra
"Saini had a great debut, but I would want 4-5 new bowlers to come through the ranks to give us more fast-bowling options," leg-spinner Amit Mishra said on the sidelines of the launch of Delhi Half Marathon.
- United Arab Emirates in Netherlands, 4 T20I Series, 2019 NED Vs UAE Live Now
- India in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI Vs IND Live Now
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 JTP Vs RTW Live Now
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 DEL Vs VBKV Dindigul Dragons beat VB Kanchi Veerans by 7 wickets
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 IKK Vs LKK Lyca Kovai Kings beat IDream Karaikudi Kaalai by 15 runs
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 CSG Vs SMP Siechem Madurai Panthers beat Chepauk Super Gillies by 33 runs
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 DEL Vs RTW Dindigul Dragons beat Ruby Trichy Warriors by 5 wickets
- Women's Quadrangular Series in France, 2019 FRAW Vs AUTW France Women beat Austria Women by 7 wickets
- Women's Quadrangular Series in France, 2019 JERW Vs NORW Jersey Women beat Norway Women by 9 wickets
- Women's Quadrangular Series in France, 2019 AUTW Vs JERW Jersey Women beat Austria Women by 9 wickets
- Women's Quadrangular Series in France, 2019 AUTW Vs NORW Austria Women beat Norway Women by 6 wickets
- United Arab Emirates in Netherlands, 4 T20I Series, 2019 NED Vs UAE United Arab Emirates beat Netherlands by 5 wickets
- India in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI Vs IND India beat West Indies by 22 runs (D/L method)
- India in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI Vs IND India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
- United Arab Emirates in Netherlands, 4 T20I Series, 2019 NED Vs UAE United Arab Emirates beat Netherlands by 13 runs
- India in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs IND - Aug 8th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- India in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs IND - Aug 11th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2019 SL vs NZ - Aug 14th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands NEDW vs IREW - Aug 8th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands SCOW vs THAW - Aug 8th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands NEDW vs SCOW - Aug 9th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 DEL vs LKK - Aug 7th, 2019, 07:15 PM IST
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 IKK vs SMP - Aug 8th, 2019, 07:15 PM IST
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 JTP vs CSG - Aug 9th, 2019, 03:15 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Modi, Shah busted India's biggest political myth by revoking Article 370, dealt death blow to conflict profiteers
-
Article 370 revoked: Roundup of Pakistan media, political and military reactions to Indian govt's move
-
Parliament passes J&K Reorganisation Bill, revokes Article 370; Oppn protests Farooq Abdullah's absence, Mehbooba Mufti's arrest
-
Caste discrimination in MP: Wedding processions, sitting in front of 'upper caste' members among recent causes for social boycott of Dalits
-
Nerkonda Paarvai movie review: Ajith, Shraddha Srinath shine in faithful, engaging remake of Pink
-
Through niggles and heartbreaks, Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy's success a giant step for doubles badminton
-
Sensex rebounds 277 points, Nifty up 86 points; Yes Bank, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance among top gainers
-
Wheels of change: In Germany, local initiatives help refugee women feel at home, one bicycle ride at a time
-
Indian states demand payment for ecosystem services: An idea whose time has come
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3631
|113
|2
|New Zealand
|2547
|111
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3462
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|6807
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|Australia
|5471
|261
|5
|India
|7273
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|4056
|254
New Delhi: Fast bowler Navdeep Saini made an impressive international debut against West Indies in Lauderhill on Saturday (3 August), and Delhi veteran Amit Mishra, who now plays for Haryana, believes the youngster from Karnal has immense potential to shine at the international stage.
The 26-year-old had a decent IPL 2019 season where he picked 11 wickets in 13 games and was one of India's net bowlers at the ICC Cricket World Cup. Saini first came into limelight when he finished as Delhi's highest wicket-taker in the 2017–18 Ranji Trophy season, with 34 dismissals in eight matches. He followed it up with a brilliant run at the 2018-19 Vijay Hazare Trophy, emerging once again as side's leading wicket-taker.
Amit Mishra (extreme right) at an event in Delhi on Tuesday.
Speaking on the sidelines of the launch of the 15th edition of Airtel Delhi Half Marathon here, Mishra lavished praise on the promising youngster.
"He is a very bright prospect, and he needs to be groomed well," said Mishra.
"He had a great debut, but I would want 4-5 new bowlers to come through the ranks to give us more fast-bowling options. Saini surely looks like an option and his form over the past year has been really good. He had a decent IPL too, and he has grabbed his chance very well. I'd like to see 4-5 more such bowlers," said the leg-spinner who has represented India in 22 Tests, 36 ODIs, and 10 T20Is.
Mishra said that India must begin their preparations for next year's World T20 in Australia, and while he didn't specify any particular weakness in the current Indian team, the 36-year-old said the youngsters should be given enough gametime to overcome inexperience.
"I think it is the right time to begin preparations for World T20, and perhaps that's the reason a lot of youngsters are being given a chance. The only problem is the lack of experience, and I feel the youngsters should be given enough matches to ensure they are ready on time," he said.
"I don't think the Indian team has a weakness in the middle order or spin department. Our fast bowlers are world-class, and so are spinners. In middle order, you won't get runs in every match," he added.
At the recently-concluded cricket World Cup, a lot was expected of India's spin twins of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. The duo, however, failed to live up to the expectations and returned with a combined haul of 18 wickets.
Mishra, himself a leg-spinner with three IPL hat-tricks, said the English conditions didn't go in favour of Indian spinners despite them bowling reasonably well.
"I think the conditions in England were not really conducive to spin. The conditions there favour fast bowlers more, but despite that, I don't think our spinners bowled badly. They were quite okay," he said.
Updated Date:
Aug 06, 2019 22:01:58 IST
Also See
Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah would not have played Tests had we lacked vision, says chief selector MSK Prasad
Gautam Gambhir hits back at Bishan Singh Bedi over 'can't stoop to conquer' comment, accuses former India captain of nepotism
India vs West Indies: Navdeep Saini says he could not believe it when he got national cap ahead of first T20I