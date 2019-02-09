Spinner Nathan Lyon believes that if Australia just go out and enjoy the game during their upcoming series against India then they have the ability to “compete against the best” in foreign conditions, as well.

The 31-year-old, however, added that the series is going to be a great challenge for them and they need to keep their preparations right.

“We get a great opportunity to play a lot of white-ball cricket before the World Cup so I think if we can go out and enjoy ourselves, make sure our preparation is right, then we can compete against the best in their conditions as well. It will be a great challenge for us, there’s no point shying away from that. It’s a great opportunity for a young side,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Lyon, as saying.

Lyon will be participating in the Big Bash League (BBL) for Sydney Sixers before flying to India. The right-arm bowler said his small stint in the tournament would help him strengthen his chances of playing in the upcoming 2019 World Cup.

“Hopefully my World Cup campaign, my selection, will start on Sunday. I just need to keep putting in good performances with the ball and making sure I can play my role, whichever side I’m playing in whether that’s the Sixers or Australia,” Lyon said.

“I know my role in the Australian set-up with captain Aaron Finch, we just have to keep working on it and ensuring we are playing an exciting brand of cricket. There’s a massive couple of goals just around the corner for the Australian side,” he added.

India and Australia are slated to play two T20 internationals followed by a five-match ODI series from 24 February to 13 March.