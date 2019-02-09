First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in NZ | 2nd T20I Feb 08, 2019
NZ Vs IND
India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
PAK in SA | 3rd T20I Feb 06, 2019
SA Vs PAK
Pakistan beat South Africa by 27 runs
The Wisden Trophy Feb 09, 2019
WI vs ENG
Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia
IND in NZ Feb 10, 2019
NZ vs IND
Seddon Park, Hamilton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Nathan Lyon says Australia must prepare well to compete against India in upcoming ODI series

Nathan Lyon will be playing for Sydney Sixers in Big Bash League and hopes that the opportunity will strengthen his chances of playing in the upcoming 2019 World Cup.

Asian News International, Feb 09, 2019 14:35:51 IST

Spinner Nathan Lyon believes that if Australia just go out and enjoy the game during their upcoming series against India then they have the ability to “compete against the best” in foreign conditions, as well.

The 31-year-old, however, added that the series is going to be a great challenge for them and they need to keep their preparations right.

File image of Nathan Lyon. AFP

File image of Nathan Lyon. AFP

“We get a great opportunity to play a lot of white-ball cricket before the World Cup so I think if we can go out and enjoy ourselves, make sure our preparation is right, then we can compete against the best in their conditions as well. It will be a great challenge for us, there’s no point shying away from that. It’s a great opportunity for a young side,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Lyon, as saying.

Lyon will be participating in the Big Bash League (BBL) for Sydney Sixers before flying to India. The right-arm bowler said his small stint in the tournament would help him strengthen his chances of playing in the upcoming 2019 World Cup.

“Hopefully my World Cup campaign, my selection, will start on Sunday. I just need to keep putting in good performances with the ball and making sure I can play my role, whichever side I’m playing in whether that’s the Sixers or Australia,” Lyon said.

“I know my role in the Australian set-up with captain Aaron Finch, we just have to keep working on it and ensuring we are playing an exciting brand of cricket. There’s a massive couple of goals just around the corner for the Australian side,” he added.

India and Australia are slated to play two T20 internationals followed by a five-match ODI series from 24 February to 13 March.

Updated Date: Feb 09, 2019 14:35:51 IST

Tags : Australian Cricket, BBL, Cricket, Ind Vs Aus, India Vs Australia, Nathan Lyon, ODI, Sydney Sixers

Also See



fp-mobile


Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4566 104
6 Sri Lanka 4256 89
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 South Africa 5545 111
4 New Zealand 5645 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5110 134
2 India 5361 125
3 South Africa 2876 120
4 England 2586 118
5 Australia 3266 117
6 New Zealand 3116 115
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all