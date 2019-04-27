First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 44 Apr 26, 2019
CSK vs MI
Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 46 runs
IPL | Match 43 Apr 25, 2019
KKR vs RR
Rajasthan Royals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 3 wickets
IPL Apr 27, 2019
RR vs SRH
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
IPL Apr 28, 2019
DC vs RCB
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Nathan Lyon, Australia bowler, World Cup 2019 Player Full Profile: Lyon's economical bowling should assist Zampa well at showpiece event

Lyon is regarded as one of finest slow bowlers in Test cricket for a while now, but the onus is still on him to prove himself in the 50-over format. Lyon's figures are quite modest, he has taken 26 wickets in 25 matches with a strike-rate of 54.6 and just one four-wicket haul.

Gaurav Joshi, Apr 27, 2019 16:44:53 IST

In 2011, Nathan Lyon was the curator at the Adelaide Oval Ground No 2. Six months later, he was playing Test cricket for Australia. Lyon's giant leap from a groundsman to the leading off-spinner is one of the remarkable stories in cricket. Eighty-six Test matches later, he is fourth on Australia's leading wicket-taker list and the most successful off-spinner the country has produced.

Lyon is regarded as one of the finest slow bowlers in Test cricket for a while now, but the onus is still on him to prove himself in the 50-over format. Lyon's figures are quite modest, he has taken 26 wickets in 25 matches with a strike-rate of 54.6 and just one four-wicket haul.

File image of Nathan Lyon. AFP

File image of Nathan Lyon. AFP

It is the change of mindset under Justin Langer that has offered Lyon another lifeline. The impact of spinners in the limited overs format prompted Langer to try Lyon in the past six months. To be fair, his performances have been standard. Australia believes that against a team with plenty of left-handers, Lyon can be a real threat and hence they needed an off-spinning option in the 15-man- squad.

Lyon is a single dimensional off-spinner. He is in the old classical mould that looks to defeat the batsman in flight and bounce. On pitches that offer turn or bounce, he looms as a big threat, but on benign surfaces, the lack of variation makes him easy prey.

One aspect in Lyon's favour is his ability to build pressure on the batsmen. In the past 11 ODIs, he's economy of 4.79, ranks in the top 10 in 2019. Adam Zampa will be the first spinner on the team sheet, but Lyon's pressure building in the middle-overs and economical bowling is thought to be a key factor to Zampa and Australia's success.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Apr 27, 2019 16:44:53 IST

Tags : Australia Cricket Team, Australia National Cricket Team, Australia World Cup Matches, Australia World Cup Schedule, Australia World Cup Squad, Cricket, Cricket World Cup, Cricket World Cup 2019, Cricket World Cup Schedule, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC World Cup 2019, Nathan Lyon, World Cup, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 Australia, World Cup Squad

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 12 8 4 0 16
2
Mumbai
 11 7 4 0 14
3
Delhi
 11 7 4 0 14
4
Hyderabad
 10 5 5 0 10
5
Punjab
 11 5 6 0 10
6
Kolkata
 11 4 7 0 8
7
Rajasthan
 11 4 7 0 8
8
Bangalore
 11 4 7 0 8
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all