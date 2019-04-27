Nathan Coulter-Nile's selection in the 15-man squad is arguably the most difficult to explain. The bustling fast bowler from Western Australia has constantly been in and out of the Australian setup in the past few years but still managed a spot ahead of Billy Stanlake and Josh Hazlewood.

Coulter-Nile made his debut in 2013 as a multi-skilled bowler that could clear pickets with the willow. Solidly built, Coulter-Nile's career has been plagued by injuries and in six years, he has only managed to represent Australia in 27 matches.

There is no doubt about his potential, he can swing the new ball, he hits the deck hard, has a series of well disguised slower balls and a terrific yorker. However, his skill set is not justified by his numbers. He has never been the man-of-the-match for Australia. He is yet to play a cameo with the bat that has resulted in victory nor has he played on a consistent basis without breaking down.

But for one reason or another, Coulter-Nile is always in the mix whenever an ICC tournament is on the horizon. He had a good tour against Pakistan, picking up seven wickets in three matches.

Coulter is a multi-skilled cricketer and he is an asset to the bowling stocks due to his ability to bowl at any stage of the match. Australia is yet to pencil in a second specialist death bowler to partner Starc and Coulter-Nile with his smartness could well be a perfect candidate.

The conditions are expected to vary for each match and perhaps it is Coulter-Nile’s variety that has enabled him to be picked ahead of more fancied team-mates. Whether it is the right choice only time will tell?

