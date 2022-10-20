Toss: UAE won the toss and opted to bat first in the final Group A game at Geelong.

Playing XIs:

UAE playing XI: Muhammad Waseem, Vriitya Aravind(w), Chundangapoyil Rizwan(c), Alishan Sharafu, Aayan Afzal Khan, Basil Hameed, Karthik Meiyappan, Fahad Nawaz, Ahmed Raza, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan

Namibia playing XI: Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo

Equation: With Sri Lanka beating the Netherlands and qualifying for Super 12s from Group A, Namibia must beat UAE to advance to the next stage. If they lose, the Netherlands will qualify. The Netherlands have four points so far with two wins. Namibia have two points with one win so far.

Preview: Nambia take on United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a Grou A game of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday. A victory for Namibia, who stunned Sri Lanka in their first match, would see them qualify for the Super 12 stage of the World Cup as they have the best net run rate (+1.277) in the points table.

On the other hand, UAE, though not mathematically out of the World Cup, have a very slim chance of reaching the Super 12 stage after losing their first two games. Their two losses so far came against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

Namibia will be the favourites in the match. They had secured a crucial 55-run win in their opening game against Sri Lanka. Batting first, the African nation scored 163/7 with Jan Frylinck scoring a quickfire 44. They later went on to bowl out Sri Lanka for 108.

David Wiese, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo and Frylinck took two wickets each.

Namibia lost their second match to Netherlands by five wickets.

Live streaming: Namibia vs UAE match will be aired on the Star Sports network and Disney+ Hotstar app.

Squads:

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green (wk), Michael van Lingen, Divan la Cock, Stephan Baard, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jan Frylinck, David Wiese, JJ Smit, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Pikky Ya France, Lohandre Louwrens, Tangeni Lungameni, Karl Birkenstock, Ruben Trumpelmann

UAE: Chundangapoyil Rizwan (c), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Muhammad Waseem, Chirag Suri, Aryan Lakra, Basil Hameed, Aayan Afzal Khan, Kashif Daud, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Ahmed Raza, Zawar Farid, Sabir Ali

