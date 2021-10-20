Namibia vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2021, LIVE Cricket Score

|Netherlands
|Namibia
|164/4 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.2
|87/3 (11.2 ov) - R/R 7.68
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Gerhard Erasmus (C)
|Batting
|16
|12
|1
|1
|David Wiese
|Batting
|21
|12
|1
|2
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Colin Ackermann
|2.2
|0
|21
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 52/3 (8.2)
|
35 (35) R/R: 11.66
David Wiese 21(12)
Gerhard Erasmus (C) 14(6)
|
Stephan Baard 19(20) S.R (95)
b Pieter Seelaar
Toss update: Namibia won the toss and elected to field on Wednesday in their T20 World Cup game against the Netherlands.
Both teams lost their opening Group A games by an identical margin of seven wickets, with Sri Lanka beating Namibia and Ireland defeating the Dutch thanks to fast bowler Curtis Campher’s four wickets in four balls.
Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus said dew later in the game played a part in his team's loss, which encouraged him to bowl first on Wednesday.
Netherlands captain Pieter Seelaar also wanted to bowl first.
In the late game, 2014 champion Sri Lanka will take on Ireland. The top two teams from the group qualify for the Super 12s starting on Saturday.
With inputs from AP
