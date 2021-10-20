Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Namibia Vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Namibia Vs Netherlands At Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 20 October, 2021

20 October, 2021
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Netherlands

Netherlands

164/4 (20.0 ov)

Match 7
Namibia

Namibia

87/3 (11.2 ov)

Netherlands Namibia
164/4 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.2 87/3 (11.2 ov) - R/R 7.68

Play In Progress

Namibia need 78 runs in 52 balls at 9 rpo

David Wiese - 21

Gerhard Erasmus (C) - 14

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Gerhard Erasmus (C) Batting 16 12 1 1
David Wiese Batting 21 12 1 2
Bowling 0 M R W
Colin Ackermann 2.2 0 21 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 52/3 (8.2)

35 (35) R/R: 11.66

David Wiese 21(12)

Stephan Baard 19(20) S.R (95)

b Pieter Seelaar

Namibia vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2021, LIVE Cricket Score

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • October 20th, 2021
  • 15:39:18 IST

Toss update: Namibia won the toss and elected to field on Wednesday in their T20 World Cup game against the Netherlands.

Both teams lost their opening Group A games by an identical margin of seven wickets, with Sri Lanka beating Namibia and Ireland defeating the Dutch thanks to fast bowler Curtis Campher’s four wickets in four balls.

Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus said dew later in the game played a part in his team's loss, which encouraged him to bowl first on Wednesday.

Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus at the toss. Twitter @ICC

Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus at the toss. Twitter @ICC

Netherlands captain Pieter Seelaar also wanted to bowl first.

In the late game, 2014 champion Sri Lanka will take on Ireland. The top two teams from the group qualify for the Super 12s starting on Saturday.

With inputs from AP 

