Najibullah Zadran, Afghanistan batsman, World Cup 2019 Player Full Profile: Zadran's hitting at death will be key for Afghans

Najibullah is a dangerous lower-order hitter, capable of scoring all around the ground.

Bertus de Jong, May 10, 2019 19:50:59 IST

Fan-favourite Najibullah Zadran has arguably made a case to bat higher than his traditional role at six or seven with a stunning unbeaten century against Ireland at Dehradun in the second ODI back in March. In Afghan domestic cricket, where he generally bats around five for Boost Region, he averages a remarkable 124 this season, with 248 runs coming at a more-than-brisk strike rate of 145.

File image of Najibullah Zadran. AFP

File image of Najibullah Zadran. AFP

Yet Afghanistan may well prefer to keep him where he is in the role of second-innings finisher or first-innings punisher down the order, following the logic that it if ain’t broke don’t fix it. A genuine 360-player in the modern mould, the 26 year-old left-hander packs a surprising punch into his wiry frame and boasts every shot in the book, together with a few in what might be labelled the AB-Appendices.

With Najib acting as a lurking sting in the tail, Afghanistan’s opponents will be less able to rely on mere scoreboard pressure for wickets up the order, nor feel confident pursuing a policy of containment. Given Zadran’s ability to find boundaries at the death in occasionally outrageous fashion (that flailing, falling, one-handed six inside-out over cover off of the United Arab Emirates’ Mohammad Shahzad at the 2017 Desert T20 springs to mind) a demanding required run rate is not enough to count Afghanistan out, at least while Najibullah’s at the crease.

Updated Date: May 10, 2019 19:50:59 IST

