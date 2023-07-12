Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • 'My wife thought I was just joking': Anil Kumble recalls bowling with a broken jaw in West Indies

Cricket

'My wife thought I was just joking': Anil Kumble recalls bowling with a broken jaw in West Indies

Anil Kumble bowling with a broken jaw on India's tour of West Indies in 2002 remains one of the most memorable moments from the former cricketer's career.

'My wife thought I was just joking': Anil Kumble recalls bowling with a broken jaw in West Indies

Anil Kumble bowls with a broken jaw in a Test in 2002. AFP file image

Anil Kumble heavily bandaged and bowling with a broken jaw in West Indies in 2002 is one of the most memorable moments from the legendary bowler’s career. In the fourth Test of India’s tour to the West Indies in 2002, Kumble was hit on the helmet while batting by a Mervyn Dillion delivery.

Scans later suggested that Kumble had broken his jaw and needed surgery but instead of flying back to India, the leg-spinner returned to bowl for India despite the pain. He bowled 14 overs and took the wicket of Brian Lara as the match ended in a draw.

Now Kumble has revealed his wife Chethana’s reaction to him bowling with the broken jaw in the match on Jio Cinema’s show Home of Heroes. Kumble shared that he informed Chethana about his injury on the phone and also added that he would return to bowl, which his wife refused to believe.

Related Articles

India

India vs West Indies: Kumble bowls with broken jaw, Jaffer's double ton and other top moments from past Test series

India

Watch: Team India reaches Barbados, enjoys beach volleyball day out

“I told my wife, Chethana, and I called her up. When we spoke, I said, ‘Look I know I have to come home because I just need surgery.’ So, she arranged for all of that in Bangalore. And as I dropped off the call, I just told her that, ‘Look I’ll go and bowl,’ but she thought probably I was just joking. I don’t think she even took it seriously. ‘What’s he saying?'”

“I was the only spinner in the playing XI. I didn’t play the last two Tests and here I was coming after an injury. So I knew I had to go out there and win the game. We had a chance as we got 600-odd (513) and you don’t get that many every time overseas,” he added.

“I thought that if I was able to take a couple of wickets maybe I can put my team in a good position. I knew I was going to come home the next day.”

Kumble also shared the difficult treatment that he had to go through after he injured his jaw.

“The doctor literally kept my lower jaw together in one place with temporary wiring. I was on liquids and even (drinking) the liquids was not easy. And I mean, West Indies and vegetarian what do you get (laughs) so you try and make do whatever you have there,” he shared.

The 2023 India tour of the West Indies starts on Wednesday with the first Test at Dominica.

Published on: July 12, 2023 16:24:44 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

West Indies vs India: Head-to-head, stats and records ahead of IND vs WI Test series
First Cricket News

West Indies vs India: Head-to-head, stats and records ahead of IND vs WI Test series

Ahead of India's two-Test series against the West Indies, we take a look at their head-to-head record, stats and records.

India vs West Indies: Experienced pacer, keeper conundrum — what the Men in Blue's ODI squad is lacking
First Cricket News

India vs West Indies: Experienced pacer, keeper conundrum — what the Men in Blue's ODI squad is lacking

The ODI series against West Indies will mark the beginning of India's final preparations for World Cup 2023 that they will be hosting entirely for the first time in the tournament's history.

India vs West Indies: 'Only two guys of the last test we played..', Kohli shares heartwarming photo with Dravid
First Cricket News

India vs West Indies: 'Only two guys of the last test we played..', Kohli shares heartwarming photo with Dravid

Both Kohli and Dravid are with the team in the Caribbean ahead of the two-match Test series against West Indies, and the Delhi cricketer posted a photo of him and Dravid in Dominica.