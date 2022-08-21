'My girls told me that they'd love to watch me play': David Warner joins Sydney Thunder for BBL return

Australian star batter David Warner is set for a return to Big Bash League (BBL) after nine years. The opener has signed a two-year deal with Sydney Thunder, a move that will be seen by many as a big win for the Australian T20 league in a crowded marketplace.

Warner was earlier linked with United Arab Emirates' International League T20 (ILT20). Both ILT20 and Cricket South Africa's new T20 league will take place around the same time as BBL early next year.

The cricketer said that his decision to join BBL was influenced by his three daughters — Ivy Mae, Indi Rae and Isla Rose.

"My 'girls' have told me that they'd love to watch me play at home and in the BBL," Warner said in a press release.

"It will be great for us to be a part of the BBL as a family, and it is something that I am really looking forward to sharing with them."

He's BACK. ⚡️@davidwarner31 signs with Sydney Thunder for two seasons ahead of #BBL12! ✍️ pic.twitter.com/pdEDcO6uLl — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) August 20, 2022

Wind your clocks back to BBL|01 🕰 when @davidwarner31 scored the first BBL ton in the second ever BBL match 💯 Nine seasons after his last appearance for the @ThunderBBL, he's BACK for #BBL12! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Ysyw4LDAi0 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) August 20, 2022

The Australian legend also added that he hopes his participation in BBL will benefit the future generation of cricketers.

"I care deeply about the game, and I am conscious that the conditions that I enjoy as a professional cricketer have largely come from other senior players who have come before me.

"That is how the game is structured and I understand that my contribution to the future of the BBL will hopefully benefit the next generation of players long after I am retired," he said.

Warner will join Thunder after the conclusion of the Australia-South Africa Test series in January and will be available to play in the final five regular season matches in BBL 12

Meanwhile, Thunder are yet to appoint a captain for the upcoming season of BBL after Usman Khawaja moved to Brisbane Heat. They said the decision will be taken closer to the start of the season.

Sydney Thunder BBL 12 squad

Contracted Players: Ollie Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Baxter Holt, Nathan McAndrew, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, David Warner

