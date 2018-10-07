First Cricket
My fault Don Bradman didn't average 100 in Test cricket, says former Australia teammate Neil Harvey

Former Australia great Neil Harvey said, "I’m quite willing to take the blame. But I didn’t know he was going to get a duck in his last Test match ... Nobody knew Bradman needed four runs at Leeds."

FirstCricket Staff, October 07, 2018

It might have been England's Eric Hollies, who dismissed Donald Bradman for a duck in the final innings of his Test career, but former Australia teammate, Neil Harvey, blames himself for Bradman's failure to achieve the batting average of 100.

Surviving members of the 1948 Australian cricket team, captained for the last time by Sir Donald Bradman, (L to R) fast bowler Bill Johnston, century batsman Neil Harvey, opening batsman Bill Brown, and all-rounder Sam Loxton reunite in Sydney, 08 June 2005, for a fund raising dinner. The Invincibles, the greatest sporting team Australia ever produced, did not lose a game during their 34-match Ashes tour of England in the spring and summer of 1948. AFP PHOTO/Torsten BLACKWOOD / AFP PHOTO / TORSTEN BLACKWOOD

Neil Harvey (2nd from the left) with other members – Bill Johnston (extreme left), Neil Harvey, Bill Brown (2nd from the right), and Sam Loxton (extreme right) of the 1948 Australia's 'invincibles' captained Donald Bradman. AFP

Widely regarded as the greatest batsman the game has ever seen, Bradman required just four runs in his last innings to finish with a batting average of 100, but eventually ended with 99.94 – which till date remains way above any other batsman.

It has been over 70 years, but Harvey still feels guilty of denying Bradman the chance of accomplishing the statistical perfection.

In the penultimate match of the five-match series, which was also the second last game of Bradman's career, at Headingley, he was batting on 173 when Harvey walked out to bat and did what we was supposed to – won the match by hitting a boundary on the only ball he faced.

“That four at Leeds makes me feel very guilty. It’s entirely my fault Bradman didn’t average 100 in Test cricket. If he would’ve scored those four runs instead of me, he’d have got there," Harvery, who will turn 90 on Monday, told Sydney Morning Herald.

Harvey, the last surviving member of Bradman's 'Invincibles', was at that time completely unaware of what would unfold in Bradman's final Test.

“I’m quite willing to take the blame. But I didn’t know he was going to get a duck in his last Test match ... Nobody knew Bradman needed four runs at Leeds; nobody knew he needed four runs when he played in his last Test at the Oval. Statistics were never mentioned back then; there was no television and no one in the press seemed to know.

Updated Date: Oct 07, 2018

