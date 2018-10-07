My fault Don Bradman didn't average 100 in Test cricket, says former Australia teammate Neil Harvey
Former Australia great Neil Harvey said, "I’m quite willing to take the blame. But I didn’t know he was going to get a duck in his last Test match ... Nobody knew Bradman needed four runs at Leeds."
Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018
- South Africa Women in West Indies, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 WIW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat West Indies Women by 3 wickets
- Pakistan Women in Bangladesh, 4 T20 International Series, 2018 BANW Vs PAKW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 7 wickets
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 9 wickets
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 4 wickets
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by an innings and 272 runs
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 120 runs
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 9th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 10th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 13th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 14th, 2018, 06:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 17th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 20th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 21st, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
It might have been England's Eric Hollies, who dismissed Donald Bradman for a duck in the final innings of his Test career, but former Australia teammate, Neil Harvey, blames himself for Bradman's failure to achieve the batting average of 100.
Neil Harvey (2nd from the left) with other members – Bill Johnston (extreme left), Neil Harvey, Bill Brown (2nd from the right), and Sam Loxton (extreme right) of the 1948 Australia's 'invincibles' captained Donald Bradman. AFP
Widely regarded as the greatest batsman the game has ever seen, Bradman required just four runs in his last innings to finish with a batting average of 100, but eventually ended with 99.94 – which till date remains way above any other batsman.
It has been over 70 years, but Harvey still feels guilty of denying Bradman the chance of accomplishing the statistical perfection.
In the penultimate match of the five-match series, which was also the second last game of Bradman's career, at Headingley, he was batting on 173 when Harvey walked out to bat and did what we was supposed to – won the match by hitting a boundary on the only ball he faced.
“That four at Leeds makes me feel very guilty. It’s entirely my fault Bradman didn’t average 100 in Test cricket. If he would’ve scored those four runs instead of me, he’d have got there," Harvery, who will turn 90 on Monday, told Sydney Morning Herald.
Harvey, the last surviving member of Bradman's 'Invincibles', was at that time completely unaware of what would unfold in Bradman's final Test.
“I’m quite willing to take the blame. But I didn’t know he was going to get a duck in his last Test match ... Nobody knew Bradman needed four runs at Leeds; nobody knew he needed four runs when he played in his last Test at the Oval. Statistics were never mentioned back then; there was no television and no one in the press seemed to know.
Updated Date:
Oct 07, 2018
