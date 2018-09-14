Murali Vijay slams century on County debut, helps Essex register comfortable victory
India's Murali Vijay struck a fine century in a dream county debut, guiding Essex to a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Nottinghamshire in County Championship Division One match at Trent Bridge
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 runs
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 9 wickets
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG Vs IND England beat India by 118 runs
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 UAE Vs HK Hong Kong beat United Arab Emirates by 2 wickets (D/L method)
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN vs SL - Sep 15th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK vs HK - Sep 16th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 SL vs AFG - Sep 17th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs HK - Sep 18th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs PAK - Sep 19th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN vs AFG - Sep 20th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs B2 - Sep 21st, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 B1 vs A2 - Sep 21st, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs A2 - Sep 23rd, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 B1 vs B2 - Sep 23rd, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Rafale jets controversy: Nirmala Sitharaman is right, UPA had serious doubts about HAL's capabilities
-
Influenced by 'rationalists', Kerala nun is angry as blackmailing Church didn't work, claims pro-Bishop Mulakkal group in 'internal' report
-
Manmarziyaan movie review: Anurag Kashyap's film flounders except when humour rears its head
-
'Security state' China is using QR codes, big data to track, monitor Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang, claims Human Rights Watch
-
TDP workers call for protests across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana against arrest warrant issued to Chandrababu Naidu
-
चंद्रशेखर रावण की रिहाई से क्या दलितों की नाराजगी दूर कर पाएंगे योगी?
-
बोहरा समुदाय के बीच PM मोदी: सामाजिक समीकरण की गांठें कसने की सियासत
-
जम्मू-कश्मीरः चेनाब नदी में गिरी बस, 12 लोगों की मौत, कई घायल
-
दाऊदी बोहरा समाज के कार्यक्रम में पीएम मोदी LIVE: 'आपने सरकार की योजनाओं को कई गुना आगे बढ़ाया है'
-
JNUSU Election 2018 Live: वोटिंग जारी, अध्यक्ष पद के लिए 8 उम्मीदवार मैदान में
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Nottingham: India's Murali Vijay struck a fine century in a dream county debut, guiding Essex to a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Nottinghamshire in County Championship Division One match at Trent Bridge on Thursday.
After raises half-century in first innings, India's Murali Vijay smashed his maiden ton in second essay for Essex. Image courtesy: Twitter @Essexcricket
Vijay scored exactly 100 from 181 balls and shared a second-wicket stand of 204 with Tom Westley, who finished with an unbeaten 110. Set 282 to win, the visitors reached their target just before lunch to complete a convincing win.
The Chennai-born right-hander had earlier scored a half-century in his debut innings.
Vijay's feat matched that of South African Hashim Amla, who scored 181 against Glamorgan in 2009, as the last Essex batsman to score a century on his county debut.
The 34-year-old Vijay, who struggled in the recently-concluded Test series against England before being dropped from the India squad, was eventually bowled off an inside edge by Samit Patel, with 61 required for victory.
This was Essex's fifth victory of the championship this season.
Updated Date:
Sep 14, 2018
Also See
After poor run in England Tests, Murali Vijay signs up with Essex for remainder of County campaign
Australia pacer Peter Siddle signs fresh two-year deal with Essex after fruitful run at County Championship
Vijay Hazare 2018: Vijay Shankar to lead Tamil Nadu squad bereft of international stars Dinesh Karthik, R Ashwin and Murali Vijay