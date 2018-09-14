First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
INDW in SL | 2nd ODI Sep 13, 2018
SLW Vs INDW
India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 runs
INDW in SL | 1st ODI Sep 11, 2018
SLW Vs INDW
India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 9 wickets
Asia Cup Sep 15, 2018
BAN vs SL
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Asia Cup Sep 16, 2018
PAK vs HK
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Murali Vijay slams century on County debut, helps Essex register comfortable victory

India's Murali Vijay struck a fine century in a dream county debut, guiding Essex to a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Nottinghamshire in County Championship Division One match at Trent Bridge

Press Trust of India, September 14, 2018

Nottingham: India's Murali Vijay struck a fine century in a dream county debut, guiding Essex to a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Nottinghamshire in County Championship Division One match at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

After raises half-century in first innings, India's Murali Vijay smashed his maiden ton in second essay for Essex. Image courtesy: Twitter @Essexcricket

After raises half-century in first innings, India's Murali Vijay smashed his maiden ton in second essay for Essex. Image courtesy: Twitter @Essexcricket

Vijay scored exactly 100 from 181 balls and shared a second-wicket stand of 204 with Tom Westley, who finished with an unbeaten 110. Set 282 to win, the visitors reached their target just before lunch to complete a convincing win.

The Chennai-born right-hander had earlier scored a half-century in his debut innings.

Vijay's feat matched that of South African Hashim Amla, who scored 181 against Glamorgan in 2009, as the last Essex batsman to score a century on his county debut.

The 34-year-old Vijay, who struggled in the recently-concluded Test series against England before being dropped from the India squad, was eventually bowled off an inside edge by Samit Patel, with 61 required for victory.

This was Essex's fifth victory of the championship this season.

Updated Date: Sep 14, 2018

Tags : County Championship, Essex, Hashim Amla, Murali Vijay, Nottinghamshire, Samit Patel, SportsTracker, Tom Westley

Also See

At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all