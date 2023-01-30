Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Murali Vijay retires: 'A true team player', Twitterati all praise after former Test opener calls it a day

Cricket

Murali Vijay took to Twitter to make the announcement, thanking the BCCI, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) and his former IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the opportunities given to him.

Murali Vijay finished with 3982 runs from 61 Tests for India. Image: Twitter @BCCI

Senior India batter Murali Vijay on Monday announced his retirement from all forms on cricket, thereby ending an illustrious career spanning over 16 years.

The 38-year-old took to Twitter to make the announcement, thanking the BCCI, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) and his former IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the opportunities given to him.

“Today, with immense gratitude & humility, I announce my retirement from all forms of international cricket.

“My journey from 2002-2018 has been the most wonderful years of my life for it was an honour representing India at the highest level of sport,” the Chennai-born cricketer posted on Twitter.

Vijay was largely successful as a Test batter for India, amassing 3982 runs from 16 matches, with 15 fifties and 12 ceturies to his name.

Vijay’s highest score of 167 came against Australia in the Hyderabad Test in 2013, a match that India won by an innings and 135 runs.

The former opener has also played 17 ODIs and nine T20Is. His last interational match for India came in 2018, in a Test against Australia in Perth.

The cricket fraternity on Twitter congratulated Vijay on a wonderful career.

Here are some reactions:

Updated Date: January 30, 2023 17:45:13 IST

