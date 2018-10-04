After Karun Nair, another Indian player Murali Vijay has come forward and expressed his disappointment at the lack of communication from the national selectors.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Vijay, who was left out of the Indian squad after the third Test against England, has revealed that the MSK-led selection committee didn't have a conversation with him after dropping him.

“Nothing at all. Neither the chief selector nor any other person spoke to me in England after I was dropped from the third Test. None of them have spoken to me since. I did have a conversation with the members of the team management in England and that’s it," the Tamil Nadu opener was quoted as saying in the report.

Vijay failed to cross the 20-run mark in the first two Tests against Joe Root and Co. He was replaced by Shikhar Dhawan in Trent Bridge - the only Test which India managed to win.

Vijay was also of the opinion that a secure and stable environment - an aspect which seems to be missing in the current Indian team due to the constant changes under Virat Kohli's captaincy - are essential for him.

“As a player it is very important that you are going to get more than just one or two games, so that you can plan better. Stability keeps doubts away. Ultimately, one has to perform and contribute to the team’s cause," said the 34-year old.

After being left out of the Indian squad, Vijay signed up with Essex to play in the County Championship. He registered scores of 56, 100, 85, 80 and 2. He has now returned to India to play for Tamil Nadu in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and has vowed to continue pushing for the national call-up by preparing for Australia tour in his 'own manner'.