Murali Vijay expresses disappointment at lack of communication from national selectors
After Karun Nair, another Indian player Murali Vijay has come forward and expressed his disappointment at the lack of communication from the national selectors.
- W IND Vs WI Live Now
- Pakistan Women in Bangladesh, 4 T20 International Series, 2018 BANW Vs PAKW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 58 runs
- Pakistan Women in Bangladesh, 4 T20 International Series, 2018 BANW Vs PAKW
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 6 wickets
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 120 runs
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 6th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 7th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 9th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 10th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 13th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 14th, 2018, 06:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 17th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Petrol, diesel prices cut; LIVE updates: 9 states reduce fuel cost; Mamata says Centre not bothered about masses
-
Chanda Kochhar era over at ICICI Bank: Why the timing of CEO's 'early retirement' raises more questions
-
Petrol, diesel prices cut: Amit Shah says decision shows govt's sensitivity, P Chidambaram mocks it as 'tokenism'
-
Loveyatri star Aayush Sharma: I want to show that I deserve to be here and prove myself as an actor
-
La Liga: In age of rampant commercialisation and instant success, Athletic Bilbao content to stay loyal to philosophy
-
रोहिंग्या शरणार्थियों को वापस भेजने के फैसले को मानवाधिकार हनन के चश्मे से मत देखिए
-
'हाथी' जैसे-जैसे 'हाथ' छोड़ रहा है 'कमल' खिलने की सुगबुगाहट तेज
-
तेल के बढ़ते दाम पर जेटली ने कहा- 2.5 रुपए सस्ता होगा पेट्रोल-डीजल
-
मायावती 50 सीटें मांग रही थीं, BSP से गठबंधन न होने से कांग्रेस पर नहीं पड़ेगा असर: कमलनाथ
-
लोकसभा और विधानसभाओं में आरक्षण क्यों खत्म होना चाहिए
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|6492
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4395
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
After Karun Nair, another Indian player Murali Vijay has come forward and expressed his disappointment at the lack of communication from the national selectors.
In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Vijay, who was left out of the Indian squad after the third Test against England, has revealed that the MSK-led selection committee didn't have a conversation with him after dropping him.
Murali Vijay managed a meagre 26 runs from four innings in the England Test series. Reuters
“Nothing at all. Neither the chief selector nor any other person spoke to me in England after I was dropped from the third Test. None of them have spoken to me since. I did have a conversation with the members of the team management in England and that’s it," the Tamil Nadu opener was quoted as saying in the report.
Vijay failed to cross the 20-run mark in the first two Tests against Joe Root and Co. He was replaced by Shikhar Dhawan in Trent Bridge - the only Test which India managed to win.
Vijay was also of the opinion that a secure and stable environment - an aspect which seems to be missing in the current Indian team due to the constant changes under Virat Kohli's captaincy - are essential for him.
“As a player it is very important that you are going to get more than just one or two games, so that you can plan better. Stability keeps doubts away. Ultimately, one has to perform and contribute to the team’s cause," said the 34-year old.
After being left out of the Indian squad, Vijay signed up with Essex to play in the County Championship. He registered scores of 56, 100, 85, 80 and 2. He has now returned to India to play for Tamil Nadu in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and has vowed to continue pushing for the national call-up by preparing for Australia tour in his 'own manner'.
Updated Date:
Oct 04, 2018
Also See
India vs West Indies: Hosts look to solve opening conundrum, regain confidence after England debacle
India vs West Indies: Battered hosts start as favourites in quest for red-ball redemption, look to solve opening dilemma
India vs West Indies: Youngster Prithvi Shaw says Virat Kohli made him comfortable by conversing in Marathi