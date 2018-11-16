Mumbai's Armaan Jaffer smashes triple century against Saurashtra in Under-23 C K Nayudu Trophy
Courtesy Armaan's knock, Mumbai declared their first innings at a mammoth 610/5 after bundling out Saurashtra for 175 in their first innings. In the second outing Saurashtra are 157/4 at stumps on the penultimate day of the four-day match
Mumbai: Young batsman Armaan Jaffer on Friday slammed an unbeaten triple hundred for Mumbai in their U-23 Col C K Nayudu Trophy match against Saurashtra.
Twenty-year-old Armaan, who has played three first-class matches, slammed unbeaten 300 off 367-balls, striking 26 boundaries and 10 sixes.
Arman Jaffer slammed 300 off 367 balls. Image courtesy: Arman Jaffer Facebook page
Courtesy Armaan's knock, Mumbai declared their first innings at a mammoth 610/5 after bundling out Saurashtra for 175 in their first innings. In the second outing Saurashtra are 157/4 at stumps on the penultimate day of the four-day match. Saurashtra trail by 278 runs.
The knock came at the right-time for Armaan as he had recently made a comeback after suffering from a knee injury which had kept him out for an year.
"This was a special knock because I want to make a comeback in the Ranji Trophy (team) and needed a big one. In the last match, I was going good but fell for 80. This match was on the home ground, so it was important that I score big to make a comeback," he told reporters.
About his knee injury, Armaan said, "Last year there was an U-23 match at Bandra-Kurla Complex and the injury happened on the previous day of the match during warm-up. Surgery was avoided and hence I went to the NCA for rehab ...Come-back was a little late, but it was ok, as we avoided surgery".
Armaan's uncle Wasim Jaffer is a former India player. Armaan was part of India's Under-19 team at the 2016 World Cup. He was also a part of Kings XI Punjab squad.
Updated Date:
Nov 16, 2018
