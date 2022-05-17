Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Cricket

MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

Mumbai Indians are already out of contention from the playoffs race. However, in these couple of matches for them, they would like to try out a number of players in order to understand their pedigree ahead of the next season. They will now take on the SunRisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, a side that is skating on extremely thin ice after 5 consecutive losses.

File image of MI players. Sportzpics

Their biggest worry this season has been the form of Kane Williamson. He has not been able to get going and in 11 games, he has been able to score only 199 runs at an average of 19.90 and strike rate of 96.13. He needs to step up and make his presence felt if SRH have any hope of even staying afloat in the playoffs race.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians are slowly finding something to show for their efforts this season. They won their last match against the Chennai Super Kings and should be glad with their bowling attack.

Ahead of the match between Mumbai Indians and SunRisers Hyderabad, here is everything you need to know:

MI vs SRH Telecast

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad encounter.

MI vs SRH Live Streaming

The match between Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

MI vs SRH Match Details

The MI vs SRH match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Tuesday, 17 May at 7:30 PM IST.

MI vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ishan Kishan

Vice-Captain: Rahul Tripathi

Suggested Playing XI for MI vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batsmen: Tilak Varma, Tim David, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram

All-rounders: Daniel Sams, Washington Sundar

Bowlers: Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

MI vs SRH Probable XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (c), Tilak Varma, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

SunRisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

Updated Date: May 17, 2022 10:04:43 IST

