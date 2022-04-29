Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Tata IPL 2022 MI vs RR Live Streaming: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Live Coverage, venue, date, timing

Cricket

Tata IPL 2022 MI vs RR Live Streaming: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Live Coverage, venue, date, timing

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians live score streaming, IPL 2022: Riding on the momentum of winning three matches on the bounce, a confident Rajasthan Royals will take on bottom-placed and out-of-sorts Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Rajasthan Royals come into this match placed second in the standings and they have lost only two games and won six while Mumbai Indians are already out of the race after having lost all their eight matches so far.

Rajasthan Royals' players celebrate their victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore during Match 39 of the IPL 2022 at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on 26 April, 2022. Sportzpics for IPL

Rajasthan Royals' players celebrate their victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore during Match 39 of the IPL 2022 at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on 26 April, 2022. Sportzpics for IPL

There will be a lot of focus on Mumbai Indians’ batting order against a well-rounded Rajasthan bowling unit, especially after their failure in their last match against Lucknow Super Giants.

When will the Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians match be played?

The RR vs MI IPL 2022 match will take place on 30 April.

Where will the Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians match be held?

The RR vs MI IPL 2022 match will be held at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium.

What time will the Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians match start?

The RR vs MI IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will happen at 7 pm on the same day.

Where can you watch RR vs MI IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The RR vs MI IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the RR vs MI IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Riyan Parag, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Devdutt Padikkal, Navdeep Saini, Karun Nair, Rassie van der Dussen, Anunay Singh, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, KC Cariappa

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Tim David, Jaydev Unadkat, Tymal Mills, Jofra Archer (injured), Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Anmolpreet Singh, Basil Thampi, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Sanjay Yadav, Arshad Khan

Updated Date: April 29, 2022 17:42:41 IST

