Tata IPL 2022 MI vs RR Live Streaming: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Live Coverage, venue, date, timing

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals live score streaming, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians (MI) will look to bounce back, after their defeat in the opening game, when they meet Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. This match will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday (2 April).
Mumbai Indians kept their unwanted record of losing their season opener as they went down to Delhi Capitals despite dominating the game for a majority of the overs. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, flexed their batting muscle against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first outing of the season. The Rajasthan-based oufit won the game by 61 runs.
Rajasthan Royals are high on confidence after their win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, but they should be wary of the threat posed by Mumbai Indians as they will be bolstered with the return of Suryakumar Yadav. Rohit Sharma and team have enjoyed a good run over Rajasthan Royals in the recent past. And, it will be an interesting encounter to watch out for
When will the Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals match be played?
The MI vs RR IPL 2022 match will take place on 2 April.
Where will the Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals match be held?
The MI vs RR IPL 2022 match will be held at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.
What time will the Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals match start?
The MI vs RR IPL 2022 match will begin from 3:30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 3 pm on the same day.
Where can you watch MI vs RR IPL 2022 match on TV and online?
The MI vs RR IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The MI vs RR match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the MI vs RR IPL 2022 match.
Complete Squads:
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Anmolpreet Singh, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi, Aryan Juyal, Tymal Mills, Dewald Brevis, Sanjay Yadav, Riley Meredith, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jos Buttler, Anunay Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini, Rassie van der Dussen, Karun Nair, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, KC Cariappa, Tejas Baroka, James Neesham, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal
Keywords: IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, MI vs RR, MI vs RR match, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, MI vs RR match score, MI vs RR match live streaming
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Mitchell was bought by RR for Rs 75 lakh in the mega auction earlier this year, and the 30-year-old just wants to contribute to the team's cause in whatever way possible.
"...We need to understand the mindset and the fitness and form of all players. But we have enough options to play around," Samson said ahead of RR's IPL opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday.
Newly-appointed fast bowling coach Malinga feels Rajasthan Royals have a fantastic pace attack with a good mix of experienced international players, genuine Indian quicks and youngsters.