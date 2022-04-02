MI vs RR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

Five times IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their next Indian Premier League match. This tie will take place at the DY Patil Stadium on 2 April, 2022.

In the first match against the Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians were good with the bat – the openers fired, the middle-order too chipped in. The bowlers, however, could not quite come to terms with some late order hitting and Mumbai Indians were defeated by Delhi Capitals.

Rajasthan Royals come into this game after a thumping win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in its first match. Sanju Samson-led RR scored 210 runs and then their bowlers got the job done while defending the total.

Ahead of the match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, here is everything you need to know:

MI vs RR Telecast

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals encounter.

MI vs RR Live Streaming

The match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

MI vs RR Match Details

The MI vs RR match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, 2 April, at 3:30 om IST.

MI vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Vice-Captain: Ishan Kishan

Suggested Playing XI for MI vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, James Neesham

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal

MI vs RR Probable XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, James Neesham/Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna