Tata IPL 2022 MI vs PBKS Live Streaming: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Live Coverage, venue, date, timing

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings live score streaming, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians will aim to notch up their first win of the season when they lock horns with the Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League on Wednesday.

Mumbai has so far lost to Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore and time has come for them to start winning games, starting from this match against the Punjab Kings.

PBKS, on the other hand, started the season with a superb run-chase against Royal Challengers Bangalore, but was then beaten by the Kolkata Knight Riders. Later, they beat Chennai Super Kings, before Gujarat Titans snatched a win from the jaws of defeat in their last match.

Here's everything you need to know about the IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings.

When will the Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings match be played?

The MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will take place on 13 April.

Where will the Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings match be held?

The MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will be held at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

What time will the Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings match start?

The MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 7 pm.

Where can you watch MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Jasprit Bumrah, Daniel Sams, Riley Meredith, Tilak Varma, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Dewald Brevis, Rahul Buddhi, Fabian Allen, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal, Arshad Khan, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Tymal Mills, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell

