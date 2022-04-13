MI vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

Mumbai Indians have endured a poor start to their IPL 2022 season. They have lost all four matches. Now, Rohit Sharma and his team will be keen to bounce back and get a win when they take on Punjab Kings in IPL 2022 at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Wednesday.
Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians are desperate to get on board and get their campaign on track. On the other hand, Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab Kings have started on a rather positive note, but their bowling has let them down. So far, they have won 2 out of the 4 matches that have been played.
Punjab lost an absolute humdinger of a contest in the last match against Gujarat Titans when Odean Smith conceded two sixes in the final 2 deliveries. They need to bounce back from that defeat and start afresh.
Ahead of the match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings, here is everything you need to know:
MI vs PBKS Telecast
Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings encounter.
MI vs PBKS Live Streaming
The match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings is set to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
MI vs PBKS Match Details
The MI vs PBKS match will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Wednesday, 13 April 13 at 7:30 pm.
MI vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Suryakumar Yadav
Vice-Captain: Shikhar Dhawan
Suggested Playing XI for MI vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan, Jonny Bairstow, Jitesh Sharma
Batsmen: Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma
All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Liam Livingstone
Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, M Ashwin
MI vs PBKS Probable XIs:
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Jaydev Unadkat
Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Dream 11 Team Prediction IPL 2022 Match - Check captain, Vice Captain and probable playing XIs, Indian Premier League (IPL2022, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Dream 11 Team Prediction IPL 2022 Match - Check captain, Vice Captain and probable playing XIs, Indian Premier League (IPL2022, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai)
Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Dream 11 Team Prediction IPL 2022 Match - Check captain, Vice Captain and probable playing XIs, Indian Premier League (IPL2022, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai)