MI vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

Mumbai Indians have endured a poor start to their IPL 2022 season. They have lost all four matches. Now, Rohit Sharma and his team will be keen to bounce back and get a win when they take on Punjab Kings in IPL 2022 at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Wednesday.

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians are desperate to get on board and get their campaign on track. On the other hand, Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab Kings have started on a rather positive note, but their bowling has let them down. So far, they have won 2 out of the 4 matches that have been played.

Punjab lost an absolute humdinger of a contest in the last match against Gujarat Titans when Odean Smith conceded two sixes in the final 2 deliveries. They need to bounce back from that defeat and start afresh.

Ahead of the match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings, here is everything you need to know:

MI vs PBKS Telecast

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings encounter.

MI vs PBKS Live Streaming

The match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings is set to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

MI vs PBKS Match Details

The MI vs PBKS match will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Wednesday, 13 April 13 at 7:30 pm.

MI vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Vice-Captain: Shikhar Dhawan

Suggested Playing XI for MI vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan, Jonny Bairstow, Jitesh Sharma

Batsmen: Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, M Ashwin

MI vs PBKS Probable XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Jaydev Unadkat

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh