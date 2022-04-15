Tata IPL 2022 MI vs LSG Live Streaming: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Coverage, venue, date, timing

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants live score streaming, IPL 2022: Winless after five matches, Mumbai Indians will be desperate to break their losing streak when they take on a confident Lucknow Super Giants at Mumbai Brabourne Stadium on 16 April.

Lucknow Super Giants come into this encounter on the back of a heartbreaking loss to Rajasthan Royals in the last game. The side would need their batting to step up and make their presence felt. Their bowlers went the distance against Rajasthan. Hence, KL Rahul could tweak around with the combinations to make his batting line-up more solid.

The pitches at Brabourne Stadium have been a belter to bat on. With the game being played in the daytime, dew might not play a decisive role. However, the captain winning the toss could still want to bowl first.

When will the Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants match be played?



The MI vs LSG IPL 2022 match will take place on 16 April.

Where will the Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants match be held?



The MI vs LSG IPL 2022 match will be held at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants match start?



The MI vs LSG IPL 2022 match will begin from 3.30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 3 pm on the same day.

Where can you watch MI vs LSG IPL 2022 match on TV and online?



The MI vs LSG IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the MI vs LSG IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:



Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Fabian Allen, Dewald Brevis, Ishan Kishan (wk), Anmolpreet Singh, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Jasprit Bumrah, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Riley Meredith, Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Arshad Khan, Aryan Juyal, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Suryakumar Yadav, Arjun Tendulkar, Sanjay Yadav, Mayank Markande, Tymal Mills, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Dushmantha Chameera, Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Manan Vohra, Ravi Bishnoi, Ankit Rajpoot, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karan Sharma, Avesh Khan, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Andrew Tye, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mayank Yadav, Moshin Khan