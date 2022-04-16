MI vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

A winless Mumbai Indians will be eager to turn their fortunes around when they battle it out with debutants Lucknow Super Giants at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium on Friday, 16 April.

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians have lost five consecutive matches in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League and are struggling to flatten the chinks in their armour. Their batting unit has not been able to get going, with the exception of Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis and Suryakumar Yadav. Their bowlers have also failed to work together.

KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants have won three out of their five matches so far. Lucknow lost their last match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) by just three runs and they look to be the favourites against Mumbai Indians – a side that is struggling to find a good playing XI combination.

MI vs LSG Telecast



Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants encounter.

MI vs LSG Live Streaming



The match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

MI vs LSG Match Details



The MI vs LSG match will be played at the Brabourne Cricket Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday, 16 April, at 3:30 PM IST.

MI vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction



Captain: Rohit Sharma

Vice-Captain: KL Rahul

Suggested Playing XI for MI vs LSG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ayush Badoni,Marcus Stoinis

All-rounders: Dewald Brevis, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, M Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi

MI vs LSG Probable XIs:



Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Jaydev Unadkat

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

