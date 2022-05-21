Tata IPL 2022 MI vs DC Live Streaming: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Coverage, venue, date, timing

Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Capitals in an IPL 2022 match on Saturday, May 21 and this match will hold a lot of significance for Rishabh Pant-led Delhi.

Delhi Capitals come into this match with 14 points from 13 matches and are placed 5th on the table. If they win this match, they will leapfrog Royal Challengers Bangalore and sneak into the playoffs.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians come into this match after a very close defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad, but they would be confident of toppling Delhi and derailing their campaign this year. They would also look to extract their revenge after being defeated by Delhi in their reverse fixture earlier this season.

When will the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals match be played?

The MI vs DC IPL 2022 match will take place on 21 May.

Where will the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals match be held?

The MI vs DC IPL 2022 match will be held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals match start?

The MI vs DC IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 7 pm on the same day.

Where can you watch MI vs DC IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The MI vs DC IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the MI vs DC IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav (ruled out of IPL 2022), Jasprit Bumrah, Tim David, Jaydev Unadkat, Tymal Mills (ruled out of IPL 2022), Jofra Archer (unavailable & injured), Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Sanjay Yadav, Arshad Khan, Tristan Stubbs

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c), Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Sarfaraz Khan

