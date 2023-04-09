Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has urged the senior players in his side, including himself, to step up and deliver after MI suffered the second consecutive loss of the ongoing IPL 2023 on Saturday. Mumbai Indians, who lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first game, lost to MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings on Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium by seven wickets.

Batting first, Mumbai could only post 157/8 against CSK with senior batters Rohit, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav failing to play a big innings. Chennai completed the chase with 11 balls to spare. Ajinkya Rahane made 61 off 27 balls for CSK.

“The senior guys need to step up, starting with me. We know the nature of IPL. We need to get some momentum, and if you don’t it is going to be tough,” Rohit said after the defeat and also asked his batters to try out different things to come out of the rut.

“We need to try different things, need to attack, need to be brave. We have a couple of guys who are young into the IPL. Got to give some time to them. It will take time, but we need to back them up and show enough trust in their ability.”

Rohit also added that there are still a lot of games to go for Mumbai Indians and all is not lost.

“Just two games, not all is lost, but the senior guys need to step up with the bat. That’s the nature of the tournament. If you win, you can win on the trot. If you lose, it will hamper the momentum. We wanted to do a lot of things right.”

The MI skipper also admitted that Mumbai Indians were well short of the par score.

“We lost our way in the middle. We did not capitalise on the start. It was a good pitch, we were 30-40 runs short in the middle. Credit to their spinners, they bowled well, kept us under pressure and we did not respond well,” Rohit said.

MI next play Delhi Capitals on 11 April at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

