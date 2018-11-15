Mumbai Indians release JP Duminy, Pat Cummins and Mustafizur Rahman from squad ahead of IPL 2019
All-rounder Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande, Aditya Tare, Ishan Kisan, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy and Suryakumar Yadav have been retained by the three-time champions.
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG Live Now
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW Vs SAW West Indies Women beat South Africa Women by 31 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 SLW Vs BANW Sri Lanka Women beat Bangladesh Women by 25 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 33 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 6 wickets
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Match Abandoned
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 218 runs
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- South Africa in Australia, Only T20 International, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 17th, 2018, 01:50 PM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 21st, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 22nd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 23rd, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 23rd, 2018, 02:20 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 24th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 25th, 2018, 02:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 30th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Dec 3rd, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
TM Krishna's concert called off: AAI cites 'exigencies of work', but art and culture fraternity demoralised
-
Plan B Republic Day chief guest Cyril Ramaphosa may hold key to A-grade India-South Africa bilateral relations
-
Peace with the Taliban will not be peaceful: US desperation to broker deal gives outfit more bargaining power
-
Kaatrin Mozhi movie review: Jyothika plays a difficult role with ease in Radha Mohan's Tumhari Sulu remake
-
Tata Sons board may meet tomorrow to consider proposal to bid for cash-strapped Jet Airways
-
Tata Literature Live 2018: Festival's 9th edition honours Mark Tully, Jayanta Mahapatra, puts spotlight on gender issues
-
The Relli community fights back: Sewage workers protest against apathy, discrimination
-
Agnieszka Radwanska calls time on her career, leaving a deep void in the tennis world that will be hard to fill
-
मिजोरम चुनाव: चर्च सिर्फ धर्म ही नहीं राजनीति को भी नियंत्रित कर रहा है
-
MP चुनाव: हार-जीत के समीकरण पर कितना असर डालेंगे पार्टियों के बागी
-
Assembly Election 2018 LIVE: मध्यप्रदेश में कांग्रेस न तो नीति और न ही नेता तय कर पाई - अमित शाह
-
अंकिव बसोया से DUSU अध्यक्ष पद छीना, ABVP ने किया बर्खास्त
-
मराठों को 16 फीसदी आरक्षण दिए जाने की सिफारिश की चर्चा, पिछड़ा वर्ग आयोग ने सरकार को सौंपी रिपोर्ट
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4803
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4985
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4370
|102
|6
|Australia
|3980
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5064
|127
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
Mumbai: Mumbai Indians have retained 18 players including their skipper Rohit Sharma but released some top international stars like JP Duminy and fast bowling duo of Pat Cummins and Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman ahead of the 2019 Indian Premier League players' auction.
The franchise has also released 10 players which include one capped, five uncapped and four international cricketers.
JP Duminy was released from the squad along with Pat Cummins and Mustafizur Rahman. AFP
All-rounder Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande, Aditya Tare, Ishan Kisan, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy and Suryakumar Yadav have been retained by the three-time champions.
To maintain the mix of experience and youth, the franchise has also retained Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, destructive opener Evin Lewis and Kiwi pair of Mitchell McClenaghan and Adam Milne.
The management has also backed Australia's T20 specialist Jason Behrendorff after the left-arm quick was recalled to the national side to face the Proteas.
Rohit -- the most successful captain in IPL -- will continue to lead the team next season.
South Africa's Duminy has been released along with Australian fast-bowler Cummins, who was ruled out before the start of IPL 2018. Rahman and Sri Lankan spinner Akila Dananjaya have also been let off by the franchise.
Besides, Mumbai Indians have also released domestic players like Saurabh Tiwary, Pradeep Sangwan, Sharad Lumba, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Mohsin Khan and Kerala's MD Nidheesh.
Retained players: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff.
Released players: Saurabh Tiwary, Pradeep Sangwan, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Sharad Lumba, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, JP Duminy, Pat Cummins, Mustafizur Rahman, Akila Dananjaya.
Updated Date:
Nov 15, 2018
Also See
India vs West Indies: Krunal Pandya likely to make T20I debut against Windies on Sunday
After MS Dhoni being phased out, numerous experiments have finally helped India crystallise T20 plan and squad
India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma feels Shikhar Dhawan's return to form was crucial ahead of Australia tour