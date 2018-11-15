Mumbai: Mumbai Indians have retained 18 players including their skipper Rohit Sharma but released some top international stars like JP Duminy and fast bowling duo of Pat Cummins and Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman ahead of the 2019 Indian Premier League players' auction.

The franchise has also released 10 players which include one capped, five uncapped and four international cricketers.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande, Aditya Tare, Ishan Kisan, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy and Suryakumar Yadav have been retained by the three-time champions.

To maintain the mix of experience and youth, the franchise has also retained Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, destructive opener Evin Lewis and Kiwi pair of Mitchell McClenaghan and Adam Milne.

The management has also backed Australia's T20 specialist Jason Behrendorff after the left-arm quick was recalled to the national side to face the Proteas.

Rohit -- the most successful captain in IPL -- will continue to lead the team next season.

South Africa's Duminy has been released along with Australian fast-bowler Cummins, who was ruled out before the start of IPL 2018. Rahman and Sri Lankan spinner Akila Dananjaya have also been let off by the franchise.

Besides, Mumbai Indians have also released domestic players like Saurabh Tiwary, Pradeep Sangwan, Sharad Lumba, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Mohsin Khan and Kerala's MD Nidheesh.

Retained players: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff.

Released players: Saurabh Tiwary, Pradeep Sangwan, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Sharad Lumba, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, JP Duminy, Pat Cummins, Mustafizur Rahman, Akila Dananjaya.