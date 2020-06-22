IPL team Mumbai Indians thanked iconic WWE wrestler The Undertaker after he called time on his 30-year-old career.

On their social media channels, Mumbai Indians shared a picture of its captain Rohit Sharma posing with a World Heavyweight Championship belt in tribute to the WWE legend.

The IPL team captioned the image "30 legendary years. #ThankYouTaker"

The Undertaker, whose real name is Mark Callway, announced his retirement from the ring during a recent WWE biopic The Last Ride, where he said there was "nothing left for [him] to conquer," reported BBC.

As per the report, the legendary wrestler spoke about his recent match against AJ Styles which ended with his burying his opponent and riding away on a motorcycle. He was quoted as saying, "It was a perfect moment. You don't necessarily always get those. If there was ever a perfect ending to a career, that right there was it."

The report further quoted him as saying that it is time "this cowboy rides away."

Undertaker shared a post on Twitter, where he wrote, "You can never appreciate how long the road was until you’ve driven to the end," alongside snippets from the documentary.

WWE shared an image on Twitter that simply had the words “Thank You Undertaker” written across it.

Meanwhile the belt that was seen in the hands of Sharma was given by WWE to him after the team's IPL win in 2017.

Mumbai Indians too had shared an image, alongside the caption, "The belt looks amazing * in our skipper @rohitsharma45's hands. Thank you, @tripleh and @wwe for this wonderful gesture."

