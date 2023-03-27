Hayley Matthews and Issy Wong's three-wicket hauls restricted Delhi Capitals to 131/9 before Nat Sciver-Brunt's unbeaten 60 helped Mumbai Indians chase down the target with three deliveries and seven wickets to spare.
Harmanpreet Kaur made 53 not out and Saika Ishaque took three wickets as Mumbai Indians defeated UP Warriorz by eight wickets in WPL.
Shikha Pandey and Radha Yadav stitched an unbroken 52-run stand for the tenth wicket in just 24 balls to offer Delhi Capitals a ray of hope in the WPL final against Mumbai Indians.
Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by nine wickets to go top of the Women's Premier League standings.