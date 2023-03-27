Mumbai Indians crowned inaugural WPL champions after seven-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals in final

Hayley Matthews and Issy Wong's three-wicket hauls restricted Delhi Capitals to 131/9 before Nat Sciver-Brunt's unbeaten 60 helped Mumbai Indians chase down the target with three deliveries and seven wickets to spare.

FirstCricket Staff

March 27th, 2023

12:42:55 IST

