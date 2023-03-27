Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Mumbai Indians crowned inaugural WPL champions after seven-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals in final

Cricket

Mumbai Indians crowned inaugural WPL champions after seven-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals in final

Hayley Matthews and Issy Wong's three-wicket hauls restricted Delhi Capitals to 131/9 before Nat Sciver-Brunt's unbeaten 60 helped Mumbai Indians chase down the target with three deliveries and seven wickets to spare.

Mumbai Indians celebrate with the trophy after defeating Delhi Capitals in the final of the inaugural Women’s Premier League. Sportzpics
The Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals players walk out to the centre ahead of start of play in the Women’s Premier League final in Mumbai. Sportzpics
Mumbai Indians seamer Issy Wong celebrates after dismissing Delhi Capitals’ Alice Capsey during the Women’s Premier League final in Mumbai. Sportzpics
Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah and MI owner Aakash Ambani watch the Women’s Premier League final in Mumbai. Sportzpics
Mumbai Indians’ Hayley Matthews celebrates after dismissing Delhi Capitals’ Taniya Bhatia, collecting her third wicket in the process during the WPL final. Sportzpics
Shikha Pandey and Radha Yadav helped Delhi Capitals finish on a respectable 131/9 in the WPL final after stitching an unbeaten 52-run stand for the 10th wicket. Sportzpics
Skipper Rohit Sharma was in attendance at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai for the WPL final along with the rest of the Mumbai Indians men’s contingent. Sportzpics
Jess Jonassen celebrates with Jemimah Rodrigues after dismissing Hayley Matthews during the Women’s Premier League final in Mumbai. Sportzpics
Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur plays a reverse sweep during her team’s chase of the 132-run target in the Women’s Premier League final in Mumbai. Sportzpics
Nat Sciver-Brunt celebrates with Amelia Kerr after guiding Mumbai Indians to a seven-wicket victory with an unbeaten 60 off 55 balls, her third half-century in the IPL and her second on the trot. Sportzpics
Mumbai Indians players rush out to the centre to celebrate with Nat Sciver-Brunt and Amelia Kerr after defeating Delhi Capitals by seven wickets in the Women’s Premier League final in Mumbai. Sportzpics

Updated Date: March 27, 2023 12:42:55 IST

Tags:

