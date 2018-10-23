First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AUS in UAE | One-off T20I Oct 22, 2018
UAE Vs AUS
Australia beat United Arab Emirates by 7 wickets
ZIM in BAN | 1st ODI Oct 21, 2018
BAN Vs ZIM
Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 28 runs
ENG in SL Oct 23, 2018
SL vs ENG
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
WI in IND Oct 24, 2018
IND vs WI
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Mumbai Cricket Association will clear pending salaries of staff and players following a Supreme Court order

The employees of the cricket body have not got their September salary so far as there is nobody in authority to operate the MCA bank accounts.

Press Trust of India, October 23, 2018

Mumbai: A senior official of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) Monday said pending salaries of its staff and dues of players would be paid as soon as the cricket body gets appropriate orders from the Supreme Court.

"A MCA member has approached the Supreme Court and we are awaiting its orders. As soon as we get an appropriate order, we will make all necessary payments of the staff and the players," the official told PTI.

Representational image. Getty Images

Representational image. Getty Images

The employees of the cricket body have not got their September salary so far as there is nobody in authority to operate the MCA bank accounts.

An MCA source claimed they would deal with any emergency situation if it arises.

"Not a single staff member has made any complaint with regard to non payment of their salary," the source said.

Meanwhile, a few members of the clubs affiliated with the MCA are willing to come forward to help the staff.

There has been an administrative vacuum in the cricket body after the term of the Committee of Administrators (CoA), comprising two retired judges, ended on 14 September.

"We have approached the affiliated clubs of the MCA and have asked them to help the MCA staff. We will be soon conducting a meeting of the clubs on how to help the staffers. The response from the clubs so far has been good," said Khodadad Yazdegardi, vice president of the Parsee Gymkhana, an affiliated club.

According to Khodadad, this was an idea of Vilas Godbole, who is associated with United Cricket Club.

Meanwhile, it was also understood that the players who were in the Vijay Hazare Trophy-winning squad are yet to get their match fees.

"Usually a player gets around Rs 35,000 per match but due to the impasse in the MCA, they have not got their dues for the entire tournament," a senior member of the team lamented.

Updated Date: Oct 23, 2018

Tags : COA, Committee Of Administrators, Cricket, Khodadad Yazdegardi, MCA, Mumbai Cricket Association, Parsee Gymkhana, SportsTracker, Supreme Court, Vijay Hazare Trophy, Vilas Godbole

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6881 127
2 India 6624 123
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4635 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2213 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all