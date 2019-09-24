First Cricket
Mumbai Cricket Association reaches out to Amicus Curiae for conducting elections

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Tuesday extended the deadline for conducting elections of BCCI's state units by a week to 4 October. The BCCI polls are scheduled to held on 23 October.

Press Trust of India, Sep 24, 2019 21:28:32 IST

Mumbai: The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Tuesday sought advise from the Amicus Curiae for conducting its elections.

"We wish to inform you that the written order of the Hon'ble High Court is expected to be received only by tomorrow. Subsequently, we have to register the revised constitution with Charity Commissioner," the MCA wrote in an email to PS Narsimha, who acted as Amicus Curiae (friend of the court) in the matter before the court.

The email was put up on the MCA website.

"We seek an appointment with you to address our difficulties and seek your counsel on the issues to conduct the election as per the revised constitution at the earliest," the MCA further wrote.

Updated Date: Sep 24, 2019 21:28:32 IST

