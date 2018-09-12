First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
INDW in SL | 1st ODI Sep 11, 2018
SLW Vs INDW
India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 9 wickets
Pataudi Trophy | 5th Test Sep 07, 2018
ENG Vs IND
England beat India by 118 runs
Asia Cup Sep 15, 2018
BAN vs SL
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Asia Cup Sep 16, 2018
PAK vs HK
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Mumbai Cricket Association names 15-man squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy; Ajinkya Rahane to captain side

Ajinkya Rahane, who flopped with the bat in the just-ended five-Test series in England, was named on Wednesday to lead Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy limited overs tournament.

Press Trust of India, September 12, 2018

Mumbai: Ajinkya Rahane, who flopped with the bat in the just-ended five-Test series in England, was named on Wednesday to lead Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy limited overs tournament.

File image of Ajinkya Rahane. Reuters

File image of Ajinkya Rahane. Reuters

Mumbai, who are placed in Elite Group A, begin their campaign against Baroda in Alur, near Bengaluru, on 19 September in the 50-over tournament.

Attacking batsman Shreyas Iyer, who was ignored by the national selectors for the Asia Cup in the UAE, will be his deputy, said a release from the Mumbai Cricket Association.

Rahane, too, has not found a berth in the Asia Cup squad to be led by another Mumbai player Rohit Sharma.

Young opener Prithvi Shaw, who was recently picked in the Indian Test squad for the fourth and fifth Tests against England but did not get a game, is also part of the squad.

Mumbai are to be grouped with Baroda, Karnataka, Railways, Vidarbha, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Goa and Maharashtra in the league phase.

Squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Shreyas Iyer (Vice Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Jay Bista, Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Eknath Kerkar, Shivam Dube, Akash Parkar, Dhaval Kulkarni, Shams Mulani, Vijay Gohil, Tushar Deshpande, Royston Dias.

Updated Date: Sep 12, 2018

Tags : Ajinkya Rahane, England, Mumbai, Prithvi Shaw, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Vijay Hazare Trophy

Also See

At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all