Mumbai batsman Siddhesh Lad keen to learn from Rahul Dravid in upcoming quadrangular series
Lad believes that the India 'A' call-up is a just reward for the consistent display he has put up in the domestic circuit.
Press Trust of India,
July 24, 2018
Mumbai: Young Mumbai batsman Siddhesh Lad is keen to learn from team coach Rahul Dravid when he turns out for India 'A' in the upcoming quadrangular limited over series.
"I will get to learn a lot from him (Rahul Dravid) and I will try to learn as much as possible from him," Lad told PTI.
File image of Mumbai batsman Siddhesh Lad. AFP
The quadrangular series, featuring India 'A', Australia 'A', South Africa 'A' and India 'B', begins on 17 August at Vijaywada with the final scheduled on 29 August.
Lad, 27, who has risen in stature as the crisis man for Mumbai, made his first-class debut against Punjab in 2013.
But this is the first time he has made it to the India 'A' squad.
Lad believes that the India 'A' call-up is a just "reward" for the consistent display he has put up in the domestic circuit.
"I feel, from the performances I have put in (in domestic cricket), it is a well-deserved opportunity and it is in my hands to grab it," he said.
"My job is to give 100 per cent and my approach and routine will be the same like I play for Mumbai. I have been doing good for Mumbai. I think I have been rewarded for what I have done," said Lad, who has secured 2,767 runs in 39 first-class matches.
